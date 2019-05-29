CM begins streamlining administration

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has begun with the work of streamlining administration, a day after the election related model code of conduct was lifted.

On Tuesday, he cleared many files and necessary directions have been issued to the concerned officials in an attempt to obtain a grip on the administration.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the oath-taking ceremony of four newly-elected legislators, the Chief Minister said that he has set his priorities which include streamlining of the administration, taking up of pre-monsoon works, pushing the held-up projects besides resolving the mining issue and protecting the interest of River Mhadei.

Sawant said that his government is stable and strong and will not drop any of the alliance partners though his party’s strength has increased on the floor of the House after the recently held assembly by-elections.

“The government will complete its tenure along with the alliance partners including Goa Forward Party and Independents, though BJP has now become stronger on the floor of the House,” he said.

Sawant now enjoys the support of 24 MLAs including one from MGP, which has not yet withdrawn its support given to the government.

“If MGP continues to give unconditional support to the government, why should I ask them to withdraw it?” the Chief Minister said responding to a question.

Speaking further, Sawant said that state cabinet meeting may be held on June 4.

This would be the first cabinet meeting to be chaired by Sawant, as he was sworn-in when the model code of conduct was in force.

The Chief Minister said that he would soon distribute additional portfolios to his cabinet members and added that he will hold discussion with the newly-elected MLAs to know their interests before allocating them corporations. He said that once the Union cabinet is formed, the mining issue would be taken up with the new Union Mines Minister before meeting the Prime Minister.