CM bans MLAs from holding meetings with officials at pvt residences, offices

PANAJI: The Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Tuesday, said that MLAs or Ministers cannot call the government officers for official meetings at their private residences and offices.

“Ministers can call officers at their cabin or official residence. The MLAs or other elected representatives will have to hold meetings at Collector’s or Deputy Collector’s offices,” Parrikar said, adding that he has already issued direction to issue a circular in this regard immediately.

He was replying in the state assembly after Ponda MLA Ravi Naik raised the issue saying that the Minister for Transport Ramkrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar has given instructions to officers not to attend meetings at MLA’s residence.

The Chief Minister made it clear that henceforth no officers will attend meetings at MLA’s private residence or office, pointing out that the decision has been taken by the government as there has been instances of humiliation and abuse meted out to officers at legislators’ offices.

Protesting against the decision, the Ponda MLA accused the government of dictatorship and added that there is no Collector’s office in Ponda.

Leader of Opposition Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar also objected to the government decision saying that during the public meeting day, the MLA has to call the concerned officers to redress the issues of the people.

Sticking to the stand, Parrikar said that no officer will go to MLA’s office or private residence for official work, and added that MLA can call officers’ meeting at Collector or Deputy Collector’s office at their respective taluka headquarters.