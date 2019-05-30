CM assures to extinguish Sonsoddo fire in 2 days

Panaji/Margao: Stating that the fire that has engulfed the Sonsoddo dump will be brought under control in the next two days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the government is in process of resolving legal hurdles to settle the Sonsoddo garbage dump issue.

Sawant told media persons that he is monitoring the situation that has arose due to the fire to Sonsoddo dump, adding that the issue that is vexing for many years will be settled in the coming days.

“The matter will be discussed with the Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai and the process of eliminating legal hurdles will be completed in the coming days,” he added. Meanwhile, the fire at Sonsoddo garbage plant continued on Wednesday, three days after it broke out with a thick cloud of white smoke giving sleepless nights to people living in the neighbouring areas of Curtorim.

Following the successful testing of an enzymatic chemical called Renerzyme on Tuesday evening, the Margao municipality at an emergency meeting on Wednesday agreed to procure more of the chemical adding that it may take up to a week before the smoke clears. The emergency meeting was called for after Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai visited the site on Wednesday morning urging the municipality to take quick action to tackle the situation.

Residents from the areas including from Curtorim and Fatorda met Sardesai during his site inspection and brought to his notice the troubles they face including breathing issues.

Speaking to media persons after the emergency council meeting, MMC chairperson Babita Prabhudesai took full responsibility for the fire and said all efforts were being put in to contain the fire and the smoke.

“Today during an emergency council meeting, the collective decision was taken to procure 2,000 litres of the enzymatic chemical. According to the company, around 500 litres are in stock which will be airlifted to the state by this evening but our main concern to control the smoke,” she said.

On Tuesday night, 150 litres of Renerzyme was dissolved in one 4,000 litre fire tender and sprayed over a part of the dump that had caught fire. Though the municipality had informed the disaster management cell of the need to procure more of the chemical, Prabhudesai said there was a miscommunication and the order was not placed as of Wednesday morning.

Now, the municipality will be procuring a total of 2,000 litres of the chemical which once sprayed will douse the entire fire in two days and completely put off the fire within three to four days. The municipality will also be holding a meeting with Fomento Green on June 4 to decide whether or not to allow them to continue operating the plant.

Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo and Congress party president Girish Chodankar lent support to the locals saying they would take up the issue with the National Green Tribunal.