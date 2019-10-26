CM asks Centre to cancel EC for Kalasa Bhandura project

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday has written a letter to the Union Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar requesting him to immediately withdraw the approval letter given by his ministry to Karnataka for diversion of Mhadei water for drinking water through Kalsa-Bhanduri project.

Sawant highlighted that Mhadei or Mahadayi river is the lifeline of Goa and its basin constitutes almost half of the territory of the state and added that there are five wildlife sanctuaries and one bird sanctuary within the Mahadayi basin and the area is ecologically fragile and a hotspot of bio-diversity.

MoEF&CC has conveyed through a letter on October 17, 2019 to the Karnataka government that the Kalsa-Bhanduri project being a drinking water project does not need environmental clearance.

“It is now understood that the ministry has reached the conclusion on the basis that the said project is purely for drinking water purpose. The pleadings of the state of Karnataka and also the evidence produced by the witnesses before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal clearly indicate that one of the purposes of this project is to augment irrigation in the Malaprabha project command,” he said in the letter.

Further the Chief Minister pointed out that Karnataka has not modified their detail project report and the size of their structures on line of directives of award given by the Tribunal.

“The MWDT, which was adjudicating the disputes between the states of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra for sharing of the waters of the Mahadayi basin, has given its award on August 14, 2018. However, Section 5(3) of the Inter-State Water Dispute Act allows the parties to seek clarification from the tribunal regarding the award. Accordingly, certain clarifications have been sought from the tribunal by all the three parties and also by the Union Ministry of Water Resources. The tribunal is yet to provide the clarifications,” he pointed out.

Sawant also brought to the notice of the Union Minister that all the states have challenged various portions of the award before the Supreme Court by filing special leave petitions in Supreme Court and the matter is presently sub-judice in the apex court.

He also pointed out that the Union government is yet to notify the award given by Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.

“Clause X of the award provides that any project in Karnataka can be taken up only after the particular state prepares revised DPR for the proposed use, the revised DPR of the diversion scheme at Kalasa Dam site is appraised by the central agencies and is duly cleared ‘all mandatory clearances are obtained as per law’ and the revised DPR is duly approved either by the Mahadayi Water Management Authority or the Union government,” a letter noted.

Sawant also brought to the notice through the letter that the Mahadayi Water Management Authority is yet to be constituted by the Union government.

“If Karnataka has prepared the revised DPR and has obtained approval for the same from the Union government, the said DPR has not been shared with the state of Goa,” he said.

While requesting the Union Minister to immediately withdraw the letter issued to Karnataka on October 17, 2019, the Chief Minister said that it would also be in right perspective if a team of your ministry conducts a visit to the site along with the representatives of basin states to inspect and get a first hand information of the actions of Karnataka of actually diverting waters of Mahadayi basin to Malaprabha basin in contravention of even the directives of the tribunal.

He also requested the Union Minister to direct the ministry not to entertain any further request in the Mahadayi basin, whether the environmental clearance, forest clearance, wildlife clearance, etc till the dispute is finally resolved by the apex court, the clarifications as sought are given by the tribunal and the award is notified by the union government and made operative.

Meanwhile, the Additional Solicitor General of India Atmaram Nadkarni on Friday said that the letter written by the then chief minister the late Manohar Parrikar to the then Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party president B S Yeddyurappa will have no implication on the Mhadei issue, as the Kalasa Bhandura project is clearly an irrigational project of the Karnataka government.

It may be recalled that Parrikar had then stated in his letter to Yeddyurappa that Goa will not oppose “in principle” sharing water with Karnataka for drinking purposes.

“The letter written by Parrikar does not make any mention about the irrigational project of Karnataka,” Nadkarni added.

Nadkarni, the former state advocate general, who defended Goa’s side in the Mhadei water sharing case before the Mahadeyi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT), further alleged that the Goa government had prior idea as regards Centre’s recent decision to issue environment clearance to the Karnataka government’s Kalasa Bhandura project.

Speaking further, Nadkarni said that the Mahadayi Water Management Authority is yet to be set up as directed by the Tribunal to the Centre. “The setting up of this Authority is mandatory for implementation of the award by the Tribunal,” he noted.