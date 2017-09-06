CM allocates additional portfolios to ministers

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In the third round of allocation of portfolios to cabinet ministers, Housing Minister Jayesh Salgaonkar has got port, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has been given women and child development as well as craftsman training, while Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude has been allocated civil supplies and price control portfolio.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who on Wednesday allocated the additional portfolios to his cabinet colleagues, has kept with himself all major portfolios – home, finance, industries, education, mines and vigilance.

Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho has been allocated two additional portfolios – animal husbandry and veterinary services and protocol.

Public Works Department Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar has been assigned river navigation and museum, while Town and Country Minister Vijai Sardesai has got archives and archaeology as well as factories and boilers.

Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza has been allocated Provedoria.

The printing and stationery portfolio has been allocated to Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar.

Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte has been allocated additional portfolio of labour and employment.

Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar has got non-conventional energy, whereas Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar has been allocated legal metrology portfolio.