CM allays fears of Portuguese passport holders

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Stating that the amended law would not take away Indian citizenship from anyone, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the Portuguese passport holders need not fear over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Fear is being created among the Christians over the Portuguese passport. The CAA will not take away anyone’s citizenship. The CAA is restricted to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Those who are holding Portuguese passport should not fear about anything,” Sawant said while addressing the BJP’s pro-CAA-rally at Azad Maidan in the city.

“I want to tell my minority brothers that the process of natural justice through which citizenship is given to the people living abroad has not been canceled,” he added.

Sawant alleged that Congress party was creating ‘confusion’ by clubbing together CAA, the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

“You have to understand that CAA is the only subject which is being talked and discussed. I want to tell Goans that we should not worry over CAA and assure that the citizenship of Goans will not be canceled by the government,” the Chief Minister said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Sawant said that the grand old party could not even manage to get 200 people for their flag march rally which was organised recently in Panaji to oppose CAA. “Out of their five party MLAs only one was present for the rally,” he laughed out.