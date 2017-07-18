CM allays fears of beef shortage, says import of cattle will continue

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the government has not stopped import of cattle to Goa for the purpose of consumption, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said that the government will conduct inspection of frozen beef brought from outside the state to Goa through veterinary doctors or special officers authorised to do so, in order to ensure hygienic beef to its consumers.

Parrikar, who also holds the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services portfolio, further said that the government supports free movement of beef in the state and has not closed the option of importing it from Belagavi and other places, so as to prevent the shortage of the same in Goa.

Parrikar was replying to a question from the Curchorem MLA, Nilesh Cabral, during the Question Hour as regards hygiene maintained by the government in the import of beef to Goa.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that those who desire to import cattle for consumption could do so. “The government will undertake their health check-up before issuing the slaughter permit,” he added, pointing out that others, who are in the trade of importing frozen beef can continue the same.

Parrikar also said that the production of meat by Goa Meat Complex Ltd is approximately 2,000 kg/day, while rest of the meat is imported from Karnataka. “The estimated sale of beef in Goa based on the meat inspection charges paid by beef dealers/ traders is approximately 2,300 kg/day to 2,400 kg/day,” he noted, reiterating that the balance of the required quantity of beef is procured from the neighbouring states particularly from Karnataka by the meat traders.

In another related written reply, the Chief Minister maintained that presently meat is supplied by two insulated vehicles of Goa Meat Complex Ltd at the traders’ point in the municipal markets of Panaji, Margao, Mapusa and Vasco.