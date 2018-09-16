CM admitted to AIIMS

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday noon after his system failed to support solid food intake, as a consequence of his pancreatic ailment.

Parrikar left early morning for the national capital from a Candolim-based hospital, where he had been admitted on Wednesday following complaints of fever and discomfort.

He flew to Delhi by a special plane from the naval airport at Dabolim.

The decision to admit Parrikar to AIIMS was taken after the Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership spoke to him on Friday.

The Chief Minister’s Office however informed that “On the advice of doctors, Chief Minister has left for AIIMS, Delhi for further medical check-up and treatment.”

Presently, Parrikar has been placed under the care of the gastroenterologist Dr Pramod Garg and his team in a private ward of the AIIMS.

Some tests were also carried out on him in the afternoon.

On Friday, the Chief Minister had met his cabinet colleagues, including Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai, as well as senior BJP state leaders, who are members of the local core committee of the party.

Parrikar on Friday also paid a very brief visit to his ancestral house at Parra in Bardez taluka and offered prayers to the idol of Lord Ganesh, during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Highly placed source informed this daily that the Chief Minister, since his return to Goa from the US on September 6, has been facing problems as regards food intake and digestion, and placed on liquid diet.

This condition has left him very weak.

Parrikar had visited a US-based health facility thrice since March 2018, for advanced treatment; however, it had yielded no satisfactory results.