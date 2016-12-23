CM: AAP should come clear on revenue generation for schemes

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Charging the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of taking Goans for a ride by promising exorbitant ‘doles’, by way of doubling the financial assistance to the beneficiaries under various social welfare schemes introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Chief Minister, Laxmikant Parsekar said that the local leaders of AAP should first disclose the sources from which their government, if it comes to power would generate revenue to fulfil these assurances.

It may be recalled that the chief ministerial candidate of AAP Elvis Gomes, on Friday, had assured the people of increasing the financial assistance to the beneficiaries of various social welfare schemes by 100 per cent, if his party came to power in Goa, after 2017 state assembly election.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ the Chief Minister, on Friday evening, said that the AAP government in Delhi has squandered Rs 550 crore through its information and publicity department, for the propaganda of its leader in Goa.

“In fact, the number of photographs of this leader published in Goan newspapers was more than those of the Chief Minister of Goa,” he pointed out, stating that the national AAP leaders should first introduce and run successfully even one scheme in New Delhi, which can be equated to the schemes of the BJP implemented in Goa.

Parsekar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, further maintained that in spite of the slump in the state mining sector, which has adversely affected the state revenue, his government managed to run the social welfare schemes as well as pay on time the salaries and pensions of the government employees and ex-employees, respectively. “The government will now have to implement the VIIth Pay Commission from the coming year, which will put an intense pressure on the state exchequer,” he observed, maintaining that under such circumstances, it is imperative for any political party, which makes such tall promises involving state finances to reveal how they would arrange the related funds.

The Chief Minister also said that support of the central government would be crucial in such circumstances, and no central government would provide money to any state for running social schemes with exorbitant spending.

“In fact, the BJP government has managed to raise money from taxes without pinching the people, to run its social welfare schemes,” he noted, stating that he would have normally not reacted to the tall promises of the AAP leaders, as that would have given them undue importance, but has reacted as the hollowness in the assurances needed to be exposed.