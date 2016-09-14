Cleanliness for BRICS: Mormugao, Salcete blocks miss deadline on compliance

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Panchayats coming in the jurisdiction of two talukas of Ponda and Dharbandora have sent compliance reports with regards to the memorandum issued by the directorate of panchayats to maintain cleanliness in view of the BRICS-BIMSTEC summit, director of Panchayats G P Pilernekar revealed on Wednesday.

As per the memorandum, panchayats were asked to maintain cleanliness in their respective areas by removing the scrap material dumped along roadsides, carts, gaddas, old vehicles etc and file compliance report by August 31. The memorandums were addressed to the respective panchayat secretary and sarpanchas.

Pilernekar said, “Mormugao and Salcete blocks have not sent the reports. They were asked to work in coordination with PWD. Heads of countries which will be in Goa for BRICS constitute more than 40 per cent of the world population. This is a good opportunity to project Goa as a safe tourist destination and help the economic development of the state.”

Pilernekar said that nodal officers are monitoring works adding, “The panchayats can use funds of 14th finance commission, NRGs, or its own for the works. Panchayats have been asked to submit the utilisation certificate to the office of the respective BDO.”

The memorandum also states that the panchayat may engage labourers on day-to-day basis and get the village areas cleaned. Bills, vouchers, acquaintance rolls shall be prepared, approved, and signed by the sarpanch and the village panchayat secretary and a weekly report may be submitted to the office of BDO, the memorandum adds.