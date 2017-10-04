Clarity on GST aspects soon, assures Parrikar

NT NETWORK

Admitting that Goa has faced an initial setback vis-à-vis implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the state, during the months of July, August and September, in the second quarter of the financial year 2017-18, due to lack of clarity about the new taxation system among the dealers, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said that as of now the government has not managed to collect GST, which is equivalent to revenue garnered under the erstwhile VAT regime, for the same period, and therefore, received “on account” Rs 68 crore as a compensation from the Centre.

“As per our calculations, we should have received an amount of Rs 110 crore. However, there is some dispute on amount of quantum of liquor tax, which has to be certified by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India,” Parrikar, who also holds the Finance portfolio informed the media, during a press briefing, mentioning that the state revenue, would have been better under the VAT regime, during the quarter from July to September 2017, by about Rs 70 crore to Rs 80 crore, of which Rs 68 crore have been released as an compensation.

“Nevertheless, once the GST regime stabilises by December 2017, as per my calculations, the state should be earning an additional Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore,” the Chief Minister observed, pointing out that one of the issues linked to the ground reality is that no contractor has raised his bills due to the unclear aspects of GST, and the government is waiting for the circular to be issued by the 6th Finance Commission to resolve the related problems soon.

“Therefore, we expect all our departments to know by October 10, as to how to raise the bills, how to take up their calculations and so on,” Parrikar added, maintaining that there are many dealers, who were confused and didn’t know about billing under the GST regime, and hence were not billing. “These dealers have just recently started the billing exercise,” he revealed, mentioning that the filing of returns was also not as per the expectations of the government due to the hardware problems; for example, as per the data for the month of July, the returns have been filed by only 76 per cent to 78 per cent of people, while this percentage stands at 55 in the month of August.

The GST, an indirect tax which replaced the existing Value Added Tax system in the country, was implemented from July 1, earlier this year.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that dealers have been facing problems like software-related problems, lack of technical knowledge and so on. “I expect that by December 2017 all these things should be pretty clear,” he hoped, noting that dealers may have paid taxes, but the returns have not been filed.

“In the month of July, when the GST was implemented, we collected Rs 106.8 crore as a state GST; in August, the figure stood somewhere between Rs 210 crore and Rs 212 crore; and in September, the state GST collection was placed at Rs 240 crore although we would have earned Rs 270 crore under the VAT regime,” Parrikar stated, predicting that by next year, this gap in the revenue would be reduced.

On a parting note, the Chief Minister assured that his government would ensure that all the GST-linked difficulties are taken care of, once the related structure stabilises. “Furthermore, I am going to interact with the local smaller dealers as regards their GST-related difficulties, and in a stepped manner, based on urgency, would be raising the same at the 22nd meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, which will be held on October 6.

Replying to a question, Parrikar said that person who doesn’t deserve to be punished or penalised, in context with the GST, will not be penalised. “Therefore, the Goan dealers should make a sincere attempt to carry out all the related exercise, and during the initial period of problems, if anyone has been meted out with punishment, I’ll see that he is compensated adequately,” he concluded.