Clamour grows louder for ‘fulltime performing CM’

PANAJI

Civil society members on Saturday resolved to take their agitation to all 12 talukas of the state demanding a fulltime performing Chief Minister, as the 48-hour deadline given to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to relinquish the post came to an end.

Some 150 people – members of NGOs, activists and representatives of various political parties – held a meeting at the Azad Maidan in Panaji. At the meeting, they passed a resolution “strongly condemning Parrikar for selfishly clinging to the Chief Minister’s chair despite being physically incapacitated and critically ailing for over the last nine months”.

They slammed Governor Mridula Sinha for being a mute spectator to the breakdown in the administration and failing to fulfil her constitutional obligation to intervene and restore governance in the state. The activists shouted slogans against the Governor saying “Go back lady, go back”.

It was announced at the meeting that activists and others will hold protests at all the public functions which will be attended by the Governor.

A demonstration has also been planned outside the office of the deputy collectors in every taluka.

Plans will also be chalked out to demonstrate at all public functions in Goa which will be attended by Union ministers.

The activists also said that they will protest at the inaugural function for the new Khandepar bridge, which is expected to be inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The activists have also planned flash demonstrations at Parrikar’s private residence in Taleigao.

“The Governor will be our target, and she will be hounded at every public function. She will have to be under house arrest,” said activist Aires Rodrigues while addressing the gathering.

Noted cardiologist Dr Francisco Colaco, who presided the meeting, urged the media persons to ask Parrikar to address a press conference.

And if Parrikar refuses to do so then the media should boycott BJP events and press conferences, Dr Colaco advised.

“I saw Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho’s picture in newspapers. He is seen with awards that Goa has got from a media organisation for being the best-managed state… I want to tell you that Goa is not even worst managed state but an unmanaged state,” reckoned noted Konkani writer Datta Naik.

RTI activist Rajan Ghate, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan for the last nine days demanding that some other leader must fill in for the ailing Parrikar, refused to break his fast. Instead he exhorted the Goan youth that if he dies then they should take over the agitation to restore the democracy in the state.

Ghate and other activists slammed BJP president Vinay Tendulkar for mocking at Ghate’s hunger strike.

Tendulkar is not fit to be a member of Rajya Sabha, the activist observed.

“I am here for 15 lakh Goans. I am ready to die for Goa and Goans. Tendulkar need not tell me what to do. Instead he should give advice to Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah,” Ghate said.