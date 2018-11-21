Civil society members give 48 hours to CM to quit

NT NETWORK

TALEIGAO

Around 70-80 members of civil society along with Congress MLAs, NCP and Shiv Sena representatives on Tuesday took out a protest march to the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s private residence at Taleigao and submitted a representation to the SDM demanding that Parrikar should quit in 48 hours’ time, failing which they would launch a state-wide agitation.

Aires Rodrigues, one of the activists present for the protest march, said if Parrikar adamantly holds on to the chief minister’s chair, the civil society would be compelled to intensify the protest.

He said Goans were patiently watching for the last 9 months the total collapse of administration in the state since the time the chief minister fell sick.

“Goans were unable to meet him for the last many months and the secrecy around his sickness is unwarranted and uncalled for, more so because the state exchequer was paying for his unprecedented medical care which has by now mounted to crores of rupees,” he alleged.

“We were compelled to have a march of all party and NGO members to the chief minister’s residence,” said a well-known cardiologist Dr Francisco Colaco.

Earlier, the march to the private residence of the chief minister was stopped some 300 metres away, by a strong posse of police comprising of SP north, Chandan Chaudhary and SDPO Nelson Albuquerque, PI Siddhant Shirodkar, where Sub Divisional Magistrate Sashank Tripati met the members of civil society and he was submitted a representation demanding that the chief minister should step down.