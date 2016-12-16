Civic workers strike work demanding 7th Pay scales

CURCHOREM: Workers of various civic bodies in the state struck work on Friday demanding implementation of 7th Pay Commission Recommendations for them.

Around 35 Curchorem Cacora Municipal Council (CCMC) employees, 13 Sanguem Municipal Council (SMC) employees and workers of Quepem Municipal Council (QMC) struck work under the banner of Goa Municipal Employees Association.

They later withdrew their agitation as their respective chairpersons assured them that the councils would pass resolutions on their demand and the same would be forwarded to the DMA for consideration.

The QMC workers withdrew their strike as the chairperson Philu D’Costa assured them that their demand would be forwarded to the DMA.

CCMC chairperson Sushant Naik informed the media that a resolution will be passed and forwarded to the DMA.

“We are supporting their demands,” he added.

SMC chairperson Caroz Cruz said that the council has no sufficient funds to meet the workers’demand.

However, the council will pass a resolution over their demand and will forward it to the DMA, Cruz added.

The Margao Municipal Council (MMC) workers gathered at the municipality building and demanded the 7th Pay Commission benefits for them like the other government officials.

They alleged that they are excluded from it by the central government.

“Actually, these workers have to be given the 7th Pay Commission benefits first, because they are the one who keep Bharat swacch. If the government does not consider our demand, we would continue to strike work,” said Anil Shirodkar, MMC workers’ union leader.

He added that 5th Pay and 6th Pay commission benefits were given to them by the council.

“We were given the benefits earlier. And, so why not now? The leaders are holding brooms for publicity. We are those who do the actual work,” he pointed out.

It may be recalled that these workers had earlier given strike notice to the government.

Around 350 workers of Mormugao Municipal Council struck the work demanding implementation of 7th Pay scales.

The municipal workers led by Goa Municipal Employees Association vice president Govind Mandrekar, MMC Employees Union president Gaurish Parsekar, secretary Mahesh Salgaonkar, member Vasu Dhavde and others staged demonstration in front of the MMC building demanding immediate implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The union leaders and the workers then met the MMC chairperson Deepak Naik and chief officer Deepali Naik.

It is learnt that they have been given a written assurance over the resolution of the issue.

The MMC chairperson informed that the 7th Pay Commission recommendations will be implemented to the eligible staff, while the remaining will be accommodated in the list by following a proper procedure.

“The D grade employees will be promoted to C grade, and accordingly they will get the benefit of 7th Pay Commission recommendations,” he said.

He further said that the MMC has convened a special meeting of the council in order to discuss and decide on the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations for all the municipal employees.

The striking workers resumed their duties upon getting a written assurance over the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations.