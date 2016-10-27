Civic workers demand implementation of Seventh Pay Commission

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

The Goa Municipal Employees Association (GMEA) has requested the state government and finance department to include municipal employees along with other government employees while implementing Seventh Pay Commission.

Addressing the media persons on Thursday in presence of Nazira Sayeed, secretary of All Goa municipal employees association and Tayo Gadekar president of Mapusa Municipal Employees Association, GMEA president Keshav Prabhu said, “While implementing Sixth Pay Commission, the finance department had

created little problem and had demanded cabinet decision over the implementation of Sixth Pay Commission for municipal employees

hence we request state government and also finance department to consider us also as the same scale of government employees has been extended to us.”

He further disclosed that the state government has already asked directorate of municipal

authority to furnish data of all daily wage workers who are employed with different municipalities and working for more than five years so that before the end of year, they can be regularised and can have job security and enjoy various benefits given to other government employees.

Prabhu said, “The Chief Minister and the deputy chief minister were in favour of the demand of regularisation of the workers. We expect the government to take a positive decision very shortly, there are around 300 such daily wage workers.”

GMEA has been demanding since a long time to regularise the daily wage workers and matter was taken before the state government on various occasions. Even the association had

served a strike notice to the government on the issue two years back.

Prabhu further said, “When the strike notice copy was given to the deputy chief minister who is also the Urban Development Minister, he had called a meeting of all chairpersons,

chief officers and DMA officials at the secretariat and the matter was discussed with all agreeing to regularise all daily wage workers who have completed more than five years.”