City stakeholders reject draft CZMP

Panaji: The citizens of Panaji disapproved the draft coastal zone management plan (CZMP) during public consultation meet held on Friday and made a series of suggestions required in the fresh coastal plan being drawn up by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM).

The citizens and fishing community members pointed out flaws like improper demarcation of high tide lines and its colour codes, so also they raised issues over marking of fishing zones and existing commercial structures as well as heritage structures in the coastal maps of the city.

CCP commissioner Sanjit Rodrigues on Friday carried out the process of public consultation to seek views of citizens including stakeholders on the draft coastal zone management plan so as to place it before the council meeting and then forward it to the ministry of environment and forest for consideration.

The commissioner extended time till October 14 for general public to submit written suggestions and objections on the draft coastal maps of the capital city.

The draft CZMP, prepared by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, a government-authorised agency, strategises development along the coast.

The stakeholders during the meeting raised concern over improper demarcation of high tide lines, fish breeding grounds and sand dunes, missing conservative approach of mangroves among other things.

The stakeholders pointed out that local pathways used by fishermen have not been mapped and also that no demarcation of areas of archaeological importance and heritage sites along DB road has been shown.

The citizens demanded that the St Inez creek, which is a part of outline development plan (ODP), be marked as a tidal creek in the fresh coastal plan being drawn up. They also asked to make a mention of Ribandar causeway and salt pans in the plan.

Few suggested for incorporation of land-used map and outline development plan (ODP) approved by the Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority in the city’s coastal plan.

They also asked not to allow mangroves beyond the high tide line along the foreshore of sand beach opposite the ESG complex that has seen sand accretion, resulting in stagnation of St Inez creek water flowing into Mandovi river and same has to be reflected in the coastal plan to be redrafted.

A suggestion was also made to mark the complete stretch from Aivao village to Hotel Marriot towards seaward side as ‘sand dune park’ along with fencing in the coastal maps to protect and conserve the sand dunes.

Fishing communities asked to mark the stretch from La Marvel colony in Dona Paula up to Aivao village as oyster breeding zone.

They also proposed that Mandovi river be marked as dolphin area as dolphins suffer from the noise pollution created by large ship propellers and dredging.

However, objections were raised regarding a proposal to demarcate Caranzalem area as fishing zone. The residents said that fishing zone as per the plan has shown reaching beyond NDZ area and touches up to the Caranzalem chapel covering the commercial area.

Later the argument was settled to demarcate 100 metres from the high tide line as ‘no development zone’ to meet increased demands of housing and carrying out fishing activities and suggested to show new Miramar-Dona Paula road in the maps for proper demarcation of fishing zone.

They also asked to draw up new demarcation line up to 5 nautical miles in the sea as fish breeding zone restricting the movement of fishing trawlers in addition to the upper limit fixed at 12 nautical miles in CRZ notification, 2011.

To the demand of demarcating fishing activities carried out using fishing stakes from Caranzalem to Ribandar and beyond, the CCP commissioner asked the fisheries associations to place before him the licenses that indicate practice of using fishing stakes along the said stretch.

The other suggestions made were to mark different fishing activities along the coastline like parking area of canoes, net pulling zone, and net mending shed.

The maps uploaded by the NCSCM do not contain the hazard line which is a demarcation of areas that are vulnerable to the effects of sea level rise, waves and tides, locals said. They demanded to mark hazard line along the city’s coastline.

In June, the environment department uploaded the draft on its website and sought public comments. Since then, environmentalists and locals have claimed that critical information required to conduct public consultation is missing from the CZMP maps and that the draft plan is not in accordance with the guidelines set out in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification of 1991 and amendments made in 2011.