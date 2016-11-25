City retailers start accepting e-payments

PANAJI: After witnessing a drop in their retail sales post demonetisation of high-value currency notes by the central government, many traders in the city municipal market have now started opting for the card swipe machine thus accepting payments through the use of credit or debit cards.

With the scrapping of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, people are now seen in the market with the new Rs 2,000 notes, making it difficult for the shopkeepers and vendors to return small change. In many cases, customers are even compelled to buy goods worth Rs 1,500 or Rs 1,000 due to the shortage of small change. However, with many city shopkeepers now making the card swipe machine service available at their shops, the customers now have a reason to smile while shopping.

M Javerbhai, who deals in cutlery, said that he has started using the swiping machine to overcome the inconvenience caused to his customers. He said that his bank provided him the machine free of cost. “But they charge 2 per cent fee on credit card and 1 per cent on debit card,” he added.

According to sources, teams from IDBI and HDFC banks had recently made vendor-to-vendor visits in the city market canvassing for the card swipe machines and the drive has evoked tremendous response.

Manager of Hotel Everest said that the machine comes handy when customers face the small change problem. “They opt for paying through card, which we swipe. Normally bank charges 2 per cent fee and if the amount involved is large, the customer has to bear the fee,” he said.

City market vegetable vendor M Ali said that the vegetable wholesalers usually demand cash from them; hence, they too insist on cash from their customers. “Otherwise, we would have also opted for the card swipe machine to tackle the small change issue,” he said.

A fruit vendor, who refused to sell fruits to a customer early Thursday morning for want of small change, however, said that the swiping machine would be of no use once sufficient amount of currency notes starts circulating in the market after December 30.

“Although we lose 2 per cent in the form of fee to the bank, the swiping machine has benefitted both, me and my customers,” said Shaheed Khan, proprietor of a bangle stall in the city.

Another shopkeeper was of the opinion that acceptance of payment through card by all traders through the use of swiping machine would ensure that long queues do not continue at the ATMs. “Moreover, the shop owner need not fear cash theft by employees at the shop, as the payment received goes directly into the bank account through non-cash transaction,” he said.

However, another shopkeeper had a different opinion. He said that there have been instances when people have lost their hard-earned money after their debit and credit cards have been misused by waiters and others.