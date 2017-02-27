City Mayor election on March 15

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The election to choose new Mayor, Deputy Mayor as well as various committees of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP), including standing committee has been scheduled on March 15.

A notice to this effect has been issued. As per the City Corporation of Panaji Act, the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor needs to be conducted every

year.

Meanwhile, the CCP will start a drive at Parade Ground from February 28 to move out the lamanis illegally residing on this ground.

City Mayor Surendra Furtado said that the number of lamanis staying on the Parade Ground has increased substantially, especially after the recent Carnival parade held in the city.

“They had arrived in the city to sell items like caps and masks and are now staying on the Parade Ground,” he added.