City market woes continue; toilets run out of water

PANAJI: Vendors in the Panaji market premises, who are bearing the brunt over power supply, are also made to run from pillar to post as toilets ran out of water.

Many female vendors and tenants, who rely wholly on market toilets faced a lot of inconvenience on second day on Wednesday. They either had to go to the toilet located near the fish market or near Don Bosco High School by leaving their shops and goods in the open.

Vendors claimed that as it is there is less business and now they are forced to close down their shops and go to toilets some 100 to 200 metres away adding, “There was a huge rush in the toilets near the fish market and near Don Bosco school.”

Vendors also claimed that without proper toilet facilities, customers shy away from the market.

It may be recalled that the power department has sent bills amounting to Rs 3 crore to CCP for the power consumption by the CCP in the market since its inception that is 2002 and threatened to snap the power supply if the CCP failed to pay on time.

Wednesday was the second day when toilets in the market were closed after the authorities announced that power will be disconnected in phases due to nonpayment of bills and the electricity department has already started taking steps in this regard.

Firstly, the power department had snapped power supply to corridors and then illumination lights inside the market hanging from the ceiling and then the power supply was cut to toilets which resulted in stoppage of water supply as pumping water to the over-head tanks is impossible.