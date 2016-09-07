City market wears deserted look as fish in short supply

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The city fish market wore a deserted look on Wednesday, much before 12 noon, as there was no fish available for sale.

Speaking to this daily, fish vendors said that some trawlers did not venture into the sea while those who had gone for fishing are yet to arrive, adding that fish that was stored on Tuesday night was over.

At the jetty, mixed fish – prawns, Bombay duck besides pomfrets and others were being sold at an exorbitant rate.

According to a fish vendor, the supply and demand gap was created due to the Ganesh festival as many people linked to the fishing trade are mostly Hindus and are in the festive mood.

Even labourers who hail from Karnataka and working on fishing trawlers are yet to return to work as many of them who had gone to their native place would return in a day or two.

King fish was sold for Rs 400 a kg while white pomfret was sold for Rs 500, big sized prawns were available for Rs 900 and mullet was sold for Rs 400 depending upon their size. Similarly five mackerels were sold for Rs 100.