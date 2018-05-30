City market streamlining: errant vendors to face heat

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Commissioner of Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) Ajit Roy, on Tuesday, said that “every day we (market committee chairman along with other staff) will go to the market in the morning to ensure that nobody sits outside once the allotted time (upto 9 am) is over.”

Elaborating further, the Commissioner said that the CCP will deploy a municipal inspector and other staffers to bring discipline and streamline the functioning of the market and the violators will be first instructed.

After this, if any vegetable or fruit vendors are found violating the municipal norm, then we will see to it that their goods are confiscated, said the Commissioner, adding, this step will be in the interest of the visiting members of general public.

Mayor Vithal Chopdekar said that the Corporation of City of Panaji has decided to deploy a municipal inspector along with other staff members to supervise and impose timing discipline in the market so that vegetable wholesalers adhere to the municipal norms strictly.

On Tuesday morning, the CCP market committee chairman Uday Madkaikar along with workers visited the market complex and supervised the imposition of timing norms on the vegetable vendors conducting business outside.

In the recent past, vegetable and fruit vendors conducting business inside the complex were complaining of loss of business with the outside vendors and wholesalers conducting business for a longer time.

The municipal authorities on Tuesday morning drew ‘Laxman rekha’ in front of shops offering the shopkeepers half-metre space to decongest the market, and created additional space for the visitors to move. The shopkeepers are in the habit of keeping their goods outside to attract customers.