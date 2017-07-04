City health officer faults unclean surroundings for malaria cases

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Nine malaria cases including eight plasmodium vivax cases and one plasmodium falciparum case were detected in city and its peripheries from January 2017 till June 17 with the health officer of the Panaji urban health centre Dr Preetam Naik blaming it on the unclean surroundings particularly at construction sites. A total of 18,985 blood samples were collected during the said period.

Dr Naik said that all the detected cases were from slum areas in and around the city of Panaji. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, she said calling upon people not to allow water to remain stagnant. She said that malaria cases were also detected in Corlim, Calangute, Chimbel, Betim and Porvorim.

Dr Naik said, “There is no cleanliness around slum dwellings which came to our notice during the drives by our team. There should be no water-logging for more than one day and water stagnation in broken utensils, coconut shells, tyres, punctured tubes and other things should not be allowed as mosquitoes breed in them besides in the water stagnated near construction sites.”

“St Inez bandh, Campal Parade Ground, and interior areas in St Inez where construction of complexes is underway are all malaria-prone. We undertake awareness drives and deliver talks and we do fuming besides delivering tips on cleaning,” she informed adding, “In such areas we undertake blood sample collection drive to check for malaria, chikungunya and dengue. If there are new arrivals in the migrant areas, we immediately take blood samples and conduct tests for diseases.”

A mosquito causes an infection by a bite. First, sporozoites enter the bloodstream, and migrate to the liver. They infect liver cells, where they multiply into merozoites, rupture the liver cells, and return to the bloodstream.

Pointing out that luckily there has been no death till now, Dr Naik said, “We have also conducted lectures in different government departments, Goa State Pollution Control Board, Labour Commission, Kala Academy, Sports Authority of India, Campal-Panaji and Green Rosary High School and now we will start campaign against malaria in Bhatulem and will keep our urban health centre open for half day in the morning (9 am to 1 pm) on Sunday with a worker for the convenience of the people visiting for tests and to get report faster.”

Dr Naik also revealed that the UHC team also keeps visiting CCP market and collects blood samples of “rokda labour” and urges the people to prefer to drink boiled water. She pointed out that many people complain of no fuming but added that fuming will not serve the purpose instead frequent fuming will make mosquitoes immune and resistant adding the best solution is to keep the surroundings clean.

She said, “Keep overhead water tanks closed and drums filled with water should be emptied within 15 days at least to destroying the eggs laid by the mosquitoes. By evening all the doors and windows should be closed and if one is using well water, then fish that feed on mosquito larvae should be released.”