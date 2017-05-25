Citizens’ assistance counters to be set up in mamlatdar offices

VASCO: The Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte has said the state government would give priority to opening of citizens’ assistance counters, creation of proper record rooms at all the mamlatdars and deputy collectors’ offices, and creating awareness among the citizens about the online services.

Khaunte was speaking to the media in Vasco on Thursday after he paid a surprise visit to the Mormugao mamlatdar’s office and deputy collector’s office in Vasco, following the news report that appeared in this daily on May 25, highlighting the problems of students in getting residential and caste certificates needed for applying for higher studies, due to non-availability of staff including mamlatdar and talathis who are busy in the panchayat election process.

The Minister checked the attendance register to know about the absentees if any at the mamlatdar’s office and deputy collector’s office.

He came to know that most of the staff members at mamlatdar’s office were busy in the panchayat election process.

He, however, directed the mamlatdar to pay attention to the students seeking residential certificates and caste certificates.

Khaunte said that there were complaints from the people, and added that he also wanted to check whether the mutation process is being carried out properly and whether the staff at the mamlatdar’s office are putting in efforts in clearing the applications seeking residential and caste certificates.

He also tried to find out whether there is any requirement of additional staff or there is any shortfall in providing attention to the people.

He informed that the state government has laid stress on improving online services, and added that the department has been making efforts to give wide publicity and create awareness among the citizens about the facilities wherein the people can get their certificates at home.

With regards to mutation, Khaunte said that certain changes are required as there is no proper keeping of records and thus it has been decided to make record rooms besides opening up citizens’ assistance counters. He lamented that the records at the mamlatdar’s office and the deputy collector’s office are not kept in a proper manner.

He stressed the need for proper keeping of all the records and files by providing a special attention.

The Revenue Minister, while speaking on the regularisation of houses in the private lands, said that the revenue department has received 3,800 applications from south district and 3,200 applications from north district through respective mamlatdars and deputy collectors.