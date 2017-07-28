Circular on recruitment at GU withdrawn

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the Goa University has violated the clauses in the recruitment rules namely 15-year domicile clause as well as necessity of knowledge of the Konkani language, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday said that as a result the state government was compelled to withdraw its circular issued to the university, which allowed it to partially relax the said rules.

The violation was identified in the recruitment process carried out by the Goa University for appointing professors, associate professors and assistant professors on altogether 79 posts, as the university did not specify the domicile or knowledge of Konkani conditions. Replying to a related zero hour mention, Parrikar, who also holds the education portfolio, said that many a time the Goa University fails to find a Goan teachers of desired qualification, and the posts remain vacant as a result.

“The government, therefore had sent a circular to the university on June 30 as regards its approval for relaxation in the domicile clause, subject to the condition that the particular candidates are not available in Goa,” he added, stating that the university misinterpreted the circular, which resulted in issuance of another government circular to the university, directing it to decide the recruitments on case-to-case basis.

Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai said that in spite of clear directions from the government, the Goa University officials have misinterpreted it and are working towards appointing non-Goans on the university posts.