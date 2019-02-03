Circuit project will boost coastal tourism: Sidharth

NT NETWORK

REIS MAGOS

GSIDC vice chairman Sidharth Kunkalienkar said that the tourism circuit road project has been tendered for the first phase work at an estimated cost of Rs 133 crore and added that it will be a boost to the coastal tourism.

Kunkalienkar was speaking at a function held to mark laying of foundation stone for construction of a new building for police outpost at Betim.

He said that over 70,000 tourist vehicles flow into the coastal belt and, hence, the road widening project will be an advantage and will be constructed by taking people into confidence.

The first step of tendering has been done for work worth Rs 133 crore under first phase and given the size of the work, big players at the national level are expected to participate in the tender, he said. The work of the circuit road is expected to start in April.

Minister for Housing and Saligao MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar said that thickness of the road will be like that of a national highway and as such the GSIDC has been entrusted with the work.

He said the road will cut the maintenance cost of every five years and once the road is completed it will not be touched for several years as cross drains will be maintained. The project also includes alignment of electricity poles along the roadside. The tourists should feel that they are driving on a quality road, he said.