Cinematographer John Bailey to chair the IFFI 2019 jury

John Bailey, the former president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and an internationally renowned cinematographer of films like ‘American Gigolo’ (1980), ‘Cat People’ (1982), and ‘A Walk in the Woods’ (2015) will chair the International Jury of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The other members on the jury include Ramesh Sippy, the director of the cult movie ‘Sholay’ (1975); Robin Campillo, a French filmmaker who was also a member of the Cannes International Jury 2019; Zhang Yang, a noted Chinese filmmaker; and Lynne Ramsay, who is considered as one of Britain’s most original and exciting voices working in independent cinema today.

The golden jubilee edition of IFFI 2019 has the best lot of 15 films representing 20 countries and competing for the coveted Golden Peacock Award. The selection of the 15 competing films has been made from over 700 entries.

Pema Tseden’s ‘Balloon (China)’, Ali Aydin’s ‘Chronology’ (Turkey), Andreas Horvath’s ‘Lillian’ (Austria), Wagner Moura’s ‘Marighella’ (Brazil), Hans Petter Moland’s ‘Out Stealing Horses’ (Norway/ Sweden/ Denmark), Blaise Harrison’s ‘Particles’ (France/ Switzerland), Gregor Bozic’s ‘Stories from the Chestnut Woods’ (Slovenia), Yosep Anggi Noen’s ‘The Science of Fictions’ (Indonesia/ Malaysia/ France), Erdenebileg Ganbold’s ‘Steed’ (Mongolia), Kristóf Deák’s ‘Captives’ (Hungary), and Ben Rekhi’s ‘Watch List’ (Philippines) are in competition.

Furthermore, films by female filmmakers in the competition section include Sophie Deraspe’s ‘Antigone’ and Mahnaz Mohammadi’s ‘Son-Mother’.

Marathi film ‘Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005’ directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Malayalam film ‘Jallikettu’ directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery are the two Indian films competing in this section at the film festival.

The golden jubilee edition of IFFI will also showcase a retrospective of Golden Peacock award winning films over the past 49 years. Altogether nine Golden Peacock award winning films from nine different countries will be screened in this section. The section will open with the Sri Lankan film ‘Gamperaliya’ directed by Lester James Peries, which is the first Golden Peacock award winning film dating back to 1963. ‘Gamperaliya’ was groundbreaking Sinhalese cinema shot entirely outside of a studio using one lamp and hand held lights for lighting.