Churchill leaves Avertano in awe, wins GFA president election with ease

PANAJI: The Goa Football Association (GFA) election results went on expected lines with Churchill Alemao and Lavinio Rebello making a near clean sweep in the South and North respectively during the Goa Football Association Executive Committee election held in the capital city on Sunday.

In a one sided contest, Churchill Alemao trounced Avertano Furtado 100-56 to become the president of GFA while Lavinio Rebello was elected for the fourth term as vice president with a 55-21 win over Angelo Alburqueque of Sporting Clube de Goa.

“Churchill deserved to win,” stated Avertano after the elections.

Valente Fernades who stood for elections of vice president South from Churchill’s panel was the lone candidate to lose by five votes. Anthony Pango defeated Valente by polling 43 votes as to 38 polled by Valente.

“I may have lost but Churchill has won and that in itself is a victory for me. It is time for football to see change,” said Valente after the polls.

“I stood to bring about change. If it was not what the clubs wanted, I respect the verdict,” said Angelo after the results of the vice president in the north were declared.

Babli Mandrekar, Jonathan D’Souza and Mauricio Almeida polled the maximum number of votes to fill the post of Executive Committee members from Bardez and Ilhas respectively. Babli Mandrekar walked through Bardez with a neat tally of 56 votes while Jonathan and Mauricio both polled 42 votes each in Ilhas to share the top slot.

First timer Joe Dias from the south was the notable loser along with veteran Sanjiv Nagvenkar, Patrick D’Souza from Saligao, Raju Banvlikar and Gajanan Kerkar.

Former GFA secretary Welvin Menezes managed to win by beating Digvijay Velingkar and Nelson D’Cunha by two votes each to occupy the last fourth spot from Ilhas.

The GFA elections were held for the post of president, two vice presidents (North and South) and executive members from South (7), Bardez (5), Ilhas (4) and Mormugao (2).

Adlear D’Cruz and Francisco Nunes were elected unopposed from Mormugao.

Prakash Dessai from Cuncolim made a first time entry to the GFA Executive Committee polling 50 votes from among the 71 in Salcette.

There were 48 clubs eligible to vote from Bardez, thirty from Ilhas, seventy one from Salcette and eleven from Mormugao.

Whilst the contest for the post of vice president in the South went neck to neck, Lavinio had a run over his rival Angelo in the north.

Six from Churchill’s panel in the South- Anthony Fernandes, Dionisio Dias, Cosme Oliveira, Jose Santa, Rita Coelho, John Silva and Jaju Fernandes – won the elections leaving only Prakash Desai, a close confidant of outgoing president Elvis Gomes to win.

“Though I was from the other panel, in football these things have to be forgotten and the focus should be on development of football,” said Prakash, after his win.

I will complete my full term in office: Churchill

PANAJI: “I have been running football for four decades and I should have won unopposed had it not been for one person who forced a candidate on me. They used everything, including the name of the Congress party to try and defeat me. They could not because I had the support of God, my family and Lavinio Rebello in the north,” said Churchill Alemao after his imposing victory on Sunday.

“I never fought an election of this nature. Even political elections are easy. This time it was not monetarily expansive because I did not have the need to pay any club. But my enemies tried spread the word that I was spending money. Why should I have paid when I have spent so much on football? The clubs wanted me to stand and they have proved it today,” stated Churchill during a press briefing after the elections.

“Alberto Colaco and Joe opposed me and tried to make it a tough contest for me. They spread falsehoods about me. The result shows what is true and what is false,” said Alemao.

“There was a report in a particular press (not The Navhind Times) about the consequences if the election result was tied. What sort of reporting is that and to what level do people intend stooping?” asked Churchill. “Do you think there could have been a tie when the support for me was so wide spread?” Churchill asked.

“I have said before and I repeat that I will personally support the small clubs all over Goa. I will see that the SAG grounds are open to village people and I will take all decisions after involving all clubs,” said Churchill.

“I will complete my full term in office. The National Sports Code stipulates that a person who is seventy cannot stand for elections. It does not state that a person must resign when he is seventy. I will be president for the full four year term,” asserted Churchill.