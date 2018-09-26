Churchill files nomination for president

NT NETWORK

Churchill Alemao filed his nomination for the post of Goa Football Association (GFA) president on Tuesday. “I will declare my panel in due course of time. People are talking about my age instead of talking about what I have done and what I am capable of continuing to do for football in Goa. I have always won elections fighting on honest flanks and I expect my opponents to do so,” Churchill Alemao told The Navhind Times over the phone.

Candidates from North and South Goa have started picking up nominations from the GFA secretariat once the forms were made available.

Angelo Albuquerque, manager of Sporting Clube de Goa senior team, is set to file his nomination for the post of vice president (North) and will be facing current vice president Lavinio Rebello .

“I have been associated with the GFA executive committee since 1985. I have seen how the GFA functions. What can be done; what should be done and what should be the focus on. I am not contesting as an executive committee member anymore. This is my last election. I have decided to send as vice president of North because I have been asked by the players and clubs,” Angelo told The Navhind

Times.

Salgaocar FC manager Sanjiv Nagvekar has picked up the nomination form to contest for a post in the Executive committee.