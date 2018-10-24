Churchill consolidate position at the top

NT NETWORK

DULER

Churchill Brothers inflicted the first defeat on Vasco Sports Club as they got the better of the later 3-0 in the Goa Professional League organized by Goa Football Association (GFA) at Duler stadium on Tuesday.

Churchill Brothers have maintained their top slot in the league with nine points from three games while Vasco had to be content with four points- having won the first and drawn the second.

The Red Machine went into the breather with a two goal lead, with Clencio Pinto (30th min) and Umesh Harijan (34th min) finding the net. Uttam Rai (75th min) accounted for the third goal.

Vasco SC who started the league on earnest appeared disjointed against Churchill brothers with their U-20 Aman Govekar totally out of sorts. Aman did not have one descent shot at goal, as the strong Red Machine defense was ably marshalled by Shallum Pires and Leny Pereira .

At the other end, Vasco’s stopper backs skipper Lenstan Afonso and Myron Pereira were kept busy trying to stop Uttam Rai from creating damage.

Uttam Rai was a thorn to the Vasco player’s right from start. He began when the game was 14 minutes old. Uttam Rai managed to sneak past the defenders and flicked the ball over Vasco keeper Sanju Thapa, but, the Vasco custodian managed to retreat and collect the ball.

Clencio Pinto came from the bench In the 30th minute and his first touch materialised into a goal. A shabby clearance by Lenstan Afonso travelled to Clencio whose right footer crashed into the back of the Vasco’s nylons, 1-0.

Churchill consolidated their lead four minutes later when a free kick by Anniston Fernandes found Umesh Harijan at the far post, whose header brushed keeper Sanju’s hand before the ball landed into the goal, 2-0.

On crossing over, the Port boys came with a positive mind and missed two good chances to get back into the match. First, Anil Gaonkar collected a pass on the right flank from Inacio Colaco, and on entering the penalty box, drilled a thundering right footer which travelled skywards.

After continued pressure another chance went in vain for Port Towners, when in the 65th minute Churchill keeper Kunzang Bhutia fumbled in his collection off Anil Gaonkar’s cross but Aman Govekar who was lurking nearby failed to tap the ball home.

Churchill Brothers broke Vasco’s fight back in the 75th minute when Uttam Rai netted the third goal.

His goal bound shot deflected off Sanwil D’Costa leg for a corner. From the resultant corner by Nicholas Fernandes , Uttam brilliantly connected it, 3-0.