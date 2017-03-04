Churchill Brothers stun Bagan on a blackout evening

MINOO FERNANDES|NT

Sports Reporter

Vasco

Churchill Brothers SC dented Mohun Bagan’s chances to the top the table as they came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win in the keenly contested I-League match played Tilak Maidan,Vasco on Saturday and in the process inflicted on them their first defeat.

With this win, Churchill Brothers have collected 12 points while Mohun Bagan stays on 21 points.

Mohun Bagan went into the lead through Prabir Das in the 25th minute, while Churchill Brothers drew level through striker Anthony Wolfe in the 65th minute. Churchill Brothers SC then found the match winner in the 74th minute through Chesterpoul Lyngdoh whose header off a cross from Brandon Fernandes found the back of the net.

The goal that Mohun Bagan scored completely took Churchill Brothers SC by surprise. A deep cross from the left flank by Sony Norde totally stranded the otherwise vigilant Churchill’s defense as the ball floated right where onrushing medio Prabir Das was moving to and the last named leaped high to send the ball in leaving Naveen Kumar bewildered.

Churchill Brothers SC did weave some threatening moves and even as Athony Wolfe and Ghanefot Kromah tried to break away from the strong Bagan defence, the one man who would never give any room to Churchill’s strikers was Subhasish Bose who stood tall all the while, clearing away all the danger that came forth.

At the other end, Scottish striker Darryl Duffy tried his best to hoodwink the Churchill Brothers SC defense and had two tries at the goal which were nullified by Churchill goalkeeper Naveen.

Both teams failed to excite the comparatively big crowd, despite a few occasional forays, none of the goalkeepers were seriously tested with play being restricted to the midfield.

Anthony Wolfe, though he was tightly marked, did get a couple of opportunities but he delayed in having a go at goal giving the Bagan defenders ample of time to gain ground.

It was Anthony Wolfe who made the maximum impact with his darting runs and succeeded in finding the leveler in the 65th minute with his left footed shot that completely deceived the Bagan keeper after collected a pass from Seriton Fernandes.

Brandon Fernandes thereafter twice saw his good effort going to naught as the rival keeper blocked one shot and then he missed the other.

Churchill Brothers SC found the match winner in the 74th minute when Chesterpoul Lingdoh scored through a powerful header.

Minutes later medio Bikramjit Singh saw his shot missing the mark which could have been the equaliser in the 80th minute of play.

Just then power went off in the 81st minute which resumed after about 11 minutes and then went off again. After a forty minute break, play resumed. Churchill Brothers celebrated as they emerged victorious under the new coach Derrick Pereira against a formidable side from Kolkata. Churchill Brothers medio Chesterpoul Lyngdoh thus won the hearts of the spectators who snatched the match winner after sneaking into the six yard box from nowhere.