Churchill Brothers start campaign on October 28

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Churchill Brothers FC start their I-league campaign with an away game against reigning champions Minerva Punjab on October 28 at 2.00 pm. Churchill brother play two more away games before returning to Goa for their first home game against Shillong Lajong at either GMC stadium, Bambolim or Tilak Maidan, Vasco on November 15 at 7.30 pm.

“Churchill Brothers have opted for the Bambolim stadium instead of the tilak maidan and the deal is almost through,” a senior member of Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) told The Navhind Times on condition of anonymity.

Churchill Brothers will be playing four of their home games at 7.30pm, four at 5.00 pm and one at 2.00 pm, according to the schedule available with The Navhind Times.

Churchill Brothers play Aizawl FC at home on December 9 at 5pm and then take on arch rivals East Bengal at 7.30 pm on December 20.

Churchill Brothers play five consecutive home matches in January. Minerva Punjab FC, Gokulam FC, Neroca FC and Inadian Arrows will play Churchill at home in January 2019. Churchill Brothers will play Mohun Bagan at home on February 9 at 5pm and their last match is away to Aizawl FC, the date which has still not been fixed by AIFF.

East Bengal travel to Imphal in the first game week to face NEROCA FC on 27th October at 2.00 PM. Mohun Bagan also begins their campaign with an away game to Kozhikode against Gokulam Kerala on 27th October at 5 PM.

The First week is also slated to feature the elusive NorthEast Clash between Shillong Lajong and Aizawl FC on 28th October in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong at 5.00 PM.

Real Kashmir play their first ever top division game in Chandigarh facing Minerva Punjab at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium on October 31 at 2 PM. The I-League will have its first ever game to be played in the Kashmir Valley on 6th November when Real Kashmir is set to host Churchill Brothers at the TRC Turf Ground, Srinagar at 5 PM. The list has also revealed that the Kolkata Derbies will be played on 16th December and 27th January at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have been allotted the Salt Lake Stadium as their home venue for all the games making the venue the busiest across the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League. The Salt Lake Stadium will host a total of 29 games across both the leagues.

The following list is only a provisional list of fixtures and is subject to change if the clubs deem it necessary. Fans have to wait for a few more days for an official notification from the All India Football Federation for the official fixtures and finalised venues.