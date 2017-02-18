Churchill Brothers SC must Stop Smarting, Start Scoring

NT NETWORK

VASCO

The mood was vibrant after Churchill Brothers Sports Club’s last home game against Bengaluru FC. Few expected a draw. Churchill Brothers won and thus began preparations for their four away sojourns.

Twenty three days later the story line is insipid. It appeared the team was going from bad to worse untill Churchill Alemao appeared to have taken a rabbit out of his hat by playing Derrick Pereira at the helm.

Derrick is no miracle player or play maker. But, he understand football played at the top level in India and it is this knowledge that may well help Churchill Brothers Sports Club end their I-League campaign with a degree of respectability.

Churchill Brothers Sports Club started with a bad strike line and the same has been limping through past the half way stage of the tournament. So far, Wolfe has just been a cry. Bektur Talgat and Ansumana Kroma are the other two foreign players who have signed but failed to make any significant impact.

A good player is one who makes room for himself and others; a good player is one who strikes and makes opportunities for others to strike; a good player moves and makes others move along with him. Anthony Wolfe and the other two foreign recruits need to fit into a mode of a good player for Churchill Brothers SC to start scoring resoundingly.

As new head Derrick Pereira admitted, “The strike force is a problem he will have to deal with . Getting new signings is not the solution that the Churchill fans will look for. Getting the existing players to score will be expected and with that Derrick has a tough task cut out for him.

Churchill Brother SC and Minerva FC have played before in the I-league and both failed to score. While Churchill is at the bottom, Minerva is just a point on top. The difference is not much. It all boils down to the goal difference of both and Churchill is doing better. It is an advantage of -4 that could well determine which way the equilibrium will tilt at the Tilak maidan, Vasco today.

Dempo Sports Club goalkeeper Priyant has been the consistent star player. Adil Khan ,Keenan Almeida , Rowilson Rodrigues and Fulgancio Cardozo have played their part well.

If the strikers have failed, it has been partly because the midfield has failed to see past Wolfe. Lyngdoh has been occasionally ignored and players who played as momentary wonders have been trusted. Justice delayed is opportunities squandered in football.

Brandon Fernandes has played in patches and whenever he did, showed that he was best in set pieces. He has scored two from set pieces and is till date the highest goal scorer. Wolfe has scored once and it is not enough.

Derrick Pereira knows he had a task at hand. There is little any coach can do in a day. At best , he should be able to read the game today and make changing during the breather. Those fifteen minutes could well determine the direction Churchill brothers SC are bound to take.