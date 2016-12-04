Churchill Brothers put brakes on FC Bardez march

NT NETWORK

AMBELIM

Churchill Brothers put a foot on FC Bardez’s bid to climb to the top of the Goa Football Association (GFA) Professional League by holding them to a goalless draw at Ambelim ground on Sunday.

Though both teams did not have gilt edge chances, it was Churchill Brothers’ goalkeeper Aliston Fernandes who hogged the limelight and denied the boys from Bardez return with the full three points. Aliston came to his team’s rescue on three occasions during the ninety minutes of play.

This does not undermine the efforts of the Churchill Brothers midfield and strikers who did break into burst but not dangerous enough to threaten the FC Bardez citadel. The Churchill Brothers team defended well but their midfield failed to function as a unit and it did not help them produce pressing moves.

In comparison, FC Bardez flourished with flowing play but without the ability to score. Churchill Brothers SC created three moves and one of them nearly culminated into a goal as Micky Vaz, who had a good game in the midfield, saw his effort hitting the post and come back into play midway into the second session.

Churchill Brothers midfield consisting of Micky Vaz, Chesterpaul Lingdoh and Leander D’Cunha failed to orchestrate moves and spray passes upfront and as such Pankaj Sona and Doyal D’Silva could do nothing worthwhile in getting past the strong FC Bardez defence tested. Bardez defenders Jessel Carneiro, Mathew Gonsalves, Cavin Soares and Anil Chawan played a compact game and did not give Churchill Brothers strikers much room to roam freely. The FC Bardez midfield engineered by Peter Carvalho and company also did a good job of sending some defence-splitting passes but their strikers clearly lacked firepower and precision in guarding the ball into the rival nets.

Joel Sunday and substitute Koko Sakibo had some glaring chances to score but they failed to beat the Churchill Brothers keeper, even from close range.