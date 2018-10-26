Churchill Brothers promise to play the right chords

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Churchill Brothers FC will take on Minerva Punjab FC on October 28 in their first match of I-League 2018-19 to be held in Chandigarh at 2.00 pm.

The new look team, comprising of 21 members, flew to Chandigarh on Thursday with Romanian head coach Petre Gigiu, technical staff manager Denzie Ferrao and Colin Alemao.

“We have a strong team this season and we expect to do very well to the extent that we are in a position to bring the title to Goa,” said Churchill Alemao while exuding full confidence in the team.

“Anniston Fernandes (Jenslie) is our youngest player, though we have other youngsters like Vinil Poojary, Lamgounlen Gou Hangshing (Gogou) among a few others,” disclosed Churchill while addressing the media before the teams departure.

“The team has undergone a major revamping with the induction of five foreign players of valuable standing and our talented local boys blessed with plenty of exposure, coming up trumps as was witnessed during the practice match against FC Goa at Bambolim recently,” pointed out Valanka Alemao, CEO of the team.

“There is a new strategy adopted by the head coach Petre Gigui who has been working with the boys for nearly two months now who is a task master, never missing even the smallest of details,” said Churchill.

“The team is ready to take up the challenge,” emphasised head coach Petre Gigui. “We are here to obtain good result. Our team is strong and has obtained results in the practice matches. Our team is well organised. They combine well and are eager to score goals,” said the coach.

“Scoring goals is important to win matches. So far we have done well to score goals in the practice matches and obtaining the desired result. The confidence of our players is very high. I have confidence of getting the maximum points to win the title,” observed Petre. “We will go out and play to our best. Our most important game is an away match, we will go out there and give our best to get the positive result,” said Dawda Ceesay, the team’s captain.

“There is a possibility of recruiting one more foreign player, though we have five foreign players in the team now,” said Valanka while emphasising that the team is looking out for a very good foreign

striker.

The five foreign players in the squad are: Khalid Aucho (Ugandan midfielder), Davda Ceesay (Gambian striker), Willis Deon Plaza (Trinidad & Tobago), Nenand Novakovic (Bosnian & Herzegovina defender) and Hussein Eldor (a defender from Lebanon).

“Our team is highly motivated and once they click, there will be no looking back,” assured Churchill Alemao.