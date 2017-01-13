Churchill Brothers, Mumbai FC will look to stir emotions in Vasco

VASCO: All teams play to win. Sometimes, some teams need to win more than others. The I-League is at a stage where a win is imperative to all and it is with this in mind that Churchill Brothers SC play host to Mumbai FC at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco this evening.

Both teams have played one game and it is a win for one and loss for the other. Churchill Brothers are yet to open their points tally and yet to score a goal in the I-League. Mumbai FC has three points to their tally with one match and has scored one goal.

At the end of round one, Mumbai FC are fourth on the table and Churchill Brothers are eight. Apart from the table standing there does not appear much to separate both teams — they are yet to awaken to the reality of the I-league in its new avatar.

Mumbai FC has played their first home game and Churchill Brothers will be playing their first today. The team from Varca has got international Anthony Wolfe in its rank and this could well be the primary difference between the Churchill Brothers that faced and lost to Mohun Bagan by a solitary goal.

Keenan Almeida will be marshalling the defence and perhaps help propel the attack with his runs down the flanks. He had a prolific game under Zico with FC Goa and if he manages to continue the team could start with some sharp teeth up front.

Churchill Brothers tried playing Brandon Fernandes and Agnelo Colaco as attacking midfielders against Mohun Bagan and the ploy – as seen on television – did not work. Hence the importance of Anthony Wolfe in the Churchill scheme of play.

Anthony Wolfe will be the player on everyone’s radar as Churchill Brothers try to register their first point in the present I–League.

Mumbai FC coach Santosh Kashyap is not new to the I–League unlike his counterpart Alfred Fernandes. Santosh was there with Salgaocar FC last season – he came in when Scottish Malcolm had to leave – and Santosh’s stay was not as eventful as most coaches would like it to be.

Santosh will be remembered for not playing Salgaocar’s defender Augustin Fernandes – that is a coach’s right — but will not be forgotten for the reasons he attributed for keeping Augustin on the benches for a major part of last I-League.

Mumbai FC has three players from Goa who have been in and out of focus for different reasons. Yet, all three, on their day can be forces by themselves. Victorino Fernandes, Pratesh Shirodkar and Laxmikant Kattimani are the three players capable of disturbing the Churchill plans.

Victorino finished the GFA Professional League as the highest goal scorer for Sporting Clube de Goa. Laxmikant Kattimani, after a shaky opening game, stood handsomely below the horizontal for FC Goa. Pratesh Shirodkar had been part of FC Goa but was somehow over crowded in Zico’s scheme of things.

Churchill Brothers SC and Mumbai FC will put their best feet forward in this crucial encounter. Crucial for Churchill to win their first home game; crucial for Mumbai FC to win their first away game. The I-League has made a return to Vasco despite the absence of Salgaocar FC who most used it as their home turf.

There were good games and some bad. Most times, the crowds were good. A repeat today could help Churchill Brothers SC as the twelfth man helps change the tone of the game.