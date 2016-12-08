Churchill Brothers BACK in I-League

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Churchill Brothers Sports Club is back in the I-league. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Emergency Committee meeting after being briefed by the AIFF legal cell decided to reinstate the club . Goa will now have one team in the I-league. From zero to one. This is the status of Goa in the I-league until the I-League committee meets on December 11 to decide the bids of other teams- FC Bardez from Goa being one of them.

“We got to revamp the team and I do agree that we have little time to do that. My father has the experience and I am sure he will pick the right players and get the team in shape before the I-league starts,” Churchill Brothers CEO Valanka Alemao told The Navhind Times.

“ With three Goan teams out of the I-league the emphasis will be on having as many Goan players in the team as possible. Churchill Brothers is a well known brand and we have many players abroad who have been part of our set up. My father will take a call on the composition of the team. Our aim is to win the I-league. I know time is short but we will get the best team assembled,” stated a jubilant Valanka.

“The members of the committee discussed the directives of the Delhi High Court dated November 28, 2016, in details. It was observed by the committee that the Delhi High Court has directed AIFF to take into account the track records and history of Churchill Bros. while considering their representation,” read an email issued by AIFF after the Emergency committee meeting.

“In compliance with the specific direction of the High Court and also Churchill Brothers Sport Club’s commitment to fulfilling the licensing criteria as stipulated in the order dated November 28, 2016, the Committee unanimously decided to allow them to participate in the season 2016-17,” added the communiqué.

“I will get a lot of new faces but I will be retaining at least players from this team.” Churchill said when asked at the first match of the Goa professional league he came for in Ambelim, recently.

Churchill Brothers Sports club are currently placed eighth in the GFA Professional League which consists of eleven teams.