Churchill Brothers and Mohun Bagan could determine who stands first or last

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Mohun Bagan have not lost a single game in the I-league and play Churchill Brothers Sports Club- who have lost more than they won- at the Tilak maidan, Vasco today. With two wins from eleven matches , expecting Churchill Brothers to win could display a tunnel vision approach to football. However, it is the unpredictability of the game that makes it attractive.

Mohun Bagan starts as favourites and should have remained so through the ninety minutes today. That balance has changed with the induction of coach Derrick Pereira who has begun by assembling the right ingredients at the right place; at the right time. Derrick has had a good beginning. How long will his team sustain the goodness will be evident this evening as the powerhouse from Kolkata unfolds in Vasco today.

Tilak maidan has good and bad memories for Mohun Bagan. There have been times when they have been on ride few have been able to comprehend and there have been times when they could not understand what was being done of them. Most of the times, there were plenty of goals and good football played by some of the best players in the country.

Daryl Dufy is a player well known in Goa and now Kolkata. He has been the hero in Vasco during his sojourn with Salgaocar FC and has been now shining for Mohun Bagan . Daryl is dangerous when he is given the opportunity to shoot at goal and it is how Churchill Brothers squash his attempts that could eventually determine the way points mark the progress of the two teams in the league.

Despite not having lost a single game, the Mohun Bagan defense has appeared susceptible. This is an area Churchill Brothers can exploit to their advantage. In contrast, the Churchill Brothers defense started solid and despite the goals let in against Minerva appears hard with Derrick’s choice Naveen Kumar showing fine anticipation in the match against DSK, Shivajians.

Loss, draw , defeat could have been the manner the preferences could stand against Churchill Brothers SC in their twelfth game of the I-league against Mohun Bagan. In football terms, technically, it still stands. Mohun Bagan is playing their tenth game and a win will take them to the top of the table with a game in hand compared to the others.

That is a position all teams like to be in. Whether Churchill Brothers SC gives them the luxury will be determined today. The result could have a far reaching effect on who stands first and who stands last.