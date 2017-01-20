Churchill Bros look to start; Mohun Bagan to continue winning

IANS

PUNE/ CHENNAI

Churchill Brothers have not one of their three games in the I-League while Mohun Bagan has won all three. With this contrast, the two teams will meet their opponents in round four in Pune and Chennai respectively.

Mohun Bagan have won all their three matches- which were their home matches- while Churchill Brothers lost their first away match to Mohun Bagan and the other two matches at home.

DSK Shivajians’ morale-boosting win against Chennai City FC will give them confidence to look forward to a face-off against Churchill at their Balewadi Stadium on Saturday.

It will be the first time ever that these sides meet in the I-League. DSK coach Dave Rogers said he is looking forward to the fixture.

“We’ll approach this game in the same manner that we’ve approached the other games. We are expecting another tough game tomorrow. There are no easy games in this I-League,” he said.

“The players are ready and prepared in the right way, both mentally and physically. We are looking forward to the game against Churchill Brothers. It’s great to see them back to where they belong,” Rogers added.

Churchill Brothers lost the first match without much hyped Trinandad and Tobago Anthony wolfe and have not fared any better with him in the starting eleven. Churchill lost tamely 1-2 to Mumbai FC and 0-2 to East Bengal.

Bagan pummelled Minerva Punjab FC 4-0 at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium in their last game, in which their star forward Haitian Sony Norde and Brazil born defender Eduardo Fereirra made their first appearance for the club in the season. Norde sizzled with his trickery with the ball although the goals were scored by Scottish striker Darryl Duffy and Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Duffy’s form has been encouraging for coach Sanjoy Sen, having scored four goals in their last two matches. One among Jeje or Balwant Singh, who scored in their first match against Churchill Brothers, would partner Duffy. Both have staked their claim for a first team spot with important goals.

Chennai, coached by Robin Charles Raja, have found the going difficult like fellow newcomers Minerva and Churchill Brothers.

They will hope to utilise their home advantage at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium but an under-cooked side and lack of preparation in front of the goal have been their bane.