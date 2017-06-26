Churchill Alemao rallies behind Cavelossim panchayat

VARCA: Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao on Monday asked the Cavelossim panchayat to act tough on encroachments in the village while assuring full support for development in the village.

Addressing the panchayat members who called on him on Monday morning, Alemao asked the panchayat to act tough on all encroachments saying the panchayat will receive full support from his side. He also asked the panchayat to prepare a development plan for the village saying that without a proper development plan funds cannot be sanctioned.

Alemao also assured the panchayat members to expedite the work to complete the panchayat ghar while also asking them to make suggestions for construction of a multi-purpose hall on the lines of Ravindra Bhavan.

The sarpanch Dionizio Dias said that the panchayat will work to provide a clean and transparent adminstration.

He also said that the panchayat will look to re-open the beach access which has been blocked by starred hotels which is creating great inconvenience to the people.