Churchill Alemao picks up nomination papers; Vinod Parkot rules himself out

The Goa Football Association (GFA) elections are on the roll with Churchill Alemao picking up the nomination papers from GFA office on Friday. “ In 1989 I was Chief minister for nineteen days. How much Goa benefitted from what I did in those nineteen days is evident even today. The GFA needs restructuring. It passed through one of its worst phases and to get it right on track will be my first priority,” stated Churchill after collecting the nomination papers.

“My opponents are claiming that I will be in office for seven months because of the age restrictions of the National Sports Code. I will be able to give GFA a totally different look in these seven months. I have delivered in the past and will deliver again and that is why the majority of clubs are with me,” stated Alemao.

Former Churchill Brothers goalkeeper and former Fisheries minister Avertano Furtdao is also in fray for the post of president. “As I told you before, I am very much into the fray,” Avertano told The navhind Times over the phone.

The GFA election is held every four years. Dempo chairman Shrinivas Dempo defeated Peter Vaz owner of Sporting Clube de Goa during the elections held in 2010.

“I am very much in charge of the elections. Welvin Menezes or any other member is not allowed to manage elections till the elections are declared. The names of all members who have passed scrutiny will be displayed in the GFA office and the candidates have a month to canvass,” stated Returning Officer John Abreu Lobo.

Three clubs from the North picked up nomination papers since the day the nomination papers were made available at the GFA office.

“I am not in the fray . It is out of the question,” stated Vasco Sports club patron Vinod Parkot when asked to confirm rumours that he was contesting as vice president of South Goa.

Schubert Furtado, the brother of Avertano Furtado is the present vice president from South Goa while Lavinio Rebello is the vice president from the North. Schubert had told this newspaper that he would not be contesting for the post of vice president but would stand as an executive member. Lavinio Rebello is not sure of contesting from the North.

According to indications available, many present executive members are throwing their hat into the ring this time too. Present GFA president Elvis Gomes has neither denied nor admitted whether he would stand for election again. Churchill and Avertano have started canvassing for elections.

The last date of filing of nominations is September 29 till 12.00 pm. Scrutiny shall take place on the same day after 12.00 pm and candidates with valid nominations shall be allowed to withdraw till 17.30 hrs of October 12.