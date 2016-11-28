Church submits financial details to I-T dept

NAVELIM/MAPUSA: Complying with the directives of the income-tax department, the archdiocese of Goa and Daman has submitted details of the cash books as on November 8 to the department.

Episcopal Vicar Fr Luscio Dias told ‘The Navhind Times’ that all the churches submitted the documents as sought by the I-T department to the economic wing of the archdiocese, which in turn has submitted the same to the department.

The I-T department had sought financial details from the archdiocese about the institutions coming under it.

The Church had dashed letters to all the churches seeking the details at the earliest. Fr Dias said all the churches have complied and submitted the relevant documents to the archdiocese, which in turn has submitted the same to the I-T department.

Replying to a question on people ‘donating’ the demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000, Fr Dias said the Church had appealed to the faithful not to put in the demonetised notes especially during Sunday mass collection, as the notes have ceased to be a legal tender.

He said the faithful have co-operated and the Church is not facing any problem.

A parish priest requesting anonymity said that they earnestly appealed to the faithful not to put in the demonotised notes during the Sunday mass collection.

We sent our details on Friday itself. Hence there is nothing to worry about, he said.

The Church has a proper method to count money collected during Sunday masses. Three people count the money after each mass. Thereafter the entry is made into account books and these people authenticate the entries by signing the books, he said.

Downplaying the controversy over the I-T notice to the Church, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza on Monday said that some people are trying to communalise the I-T notice issuance.

Speaking to media persons on the sideline of a function in Mapusa, D’Souza said, “Most of the temples in the state are registered with the government, and every year they submit their budgets to the state government for approval. The Church is not covered under the same act”.

Old temples are registered with the government. So the government is aware about how much money these temples have as financial details are officially disclosed to the government. However, new temples are not registered. So the government doesn’t know about their financial details.

“But as far as the Church is concerned, they don’t disclose anything to the government… so what is wrong in asking the Church about the money they have with them,” he asked.

“The Church is strong enough to handle the situation…some people are trying to use this issue for political gain and that is the problem. My Church has no objection, and they will do it without any problem,” D’Souza said.