Church says faithful may not attend mass

Panaji: As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak, the Church in Goa has said that the faithful are dispensed from the obligation, required by the Code of Canon Law 1247, of participating in the Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation.

In order to prevent community transmission of coronavirus, the Church has advised the faithful not to attend daily Mass, unless it is strictly necessary. “They should, in any case, keep a distance of not less than a metre from one another,” says a circular issued by the Archbishop’s House.

The Church has advised children, those above 60 years of age, those

who are under a bout of even a common cold including cough, sneezing, runny nose or fever, those suffering from co-existing ailments like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, cancer, etc and those who have travelled from any of the virus-infected areas, outside or inside the country after March 1 not to take part in the Mass.

The priests, however, should continue to celebrate Mass, even without a congregation, and Concelebrants at a Mass should receive Holy Communion through intinction only, the circular states.

Wherever Mass is celebrated, even with a tiny congregation, the priest must necessarily take the appropriate sanitary precautions (e.g. sanitising or washing the hands with soap, before and after the distribution of Holy Communion). Communicants are bound to receive Holy Communion only in the hand. Holy Communion is to be administered only under the species of bread. Weekly or other such novena services in places of worship are hereby suspended with immediate effect, says the circular. Wherever possible, the celebration of the Mass is to be live-streamed or recorded and then broadcast, either by the respective parish or through the local electronic media, the circular states.

On private prayer in churches/chapels, the circular says that pastors are advised to keep the churches/chapels open during the day, at least for a few hours, with prior announcement, so that the faithful can come and pray privately. On these occasions, the faithful should maintain safe distance (not less than one metre) from one another and take the necessary sanitary precautions.

On meetings/programmes of SCCs/associations/groups in the parish,

the circular states that all such meetings of the faithful are to be suspended, barring those that are necessary for urgent consultation or decision-making and for charitable activities, seeing that only the strictly necessary number of members take part. Children and those above 60 years of age as well as those showing symptoms of sickness should not be allowed to attend such meetings.

The Church has said that community devotional practices like the Way of the Cross, the Santos Passos, processions, recitation of the rosary, chaplets, domiciliary visits of the statue of Our Lady of the Medalha Milagrosa, etc as well as gatherings, like on the occasion of retreats, penitential services and even Lenten dramas/depictions, are not to be held.

The faithful are, however, encouraged to celebrate their faith as a domestic church, by taking time to pray together as a family, either celebrating the Liturgy of the Hours, reading and reflecting on the sacred scriptures, reciting the rosary/chaplets and engaging in other devotional exercises, while also offering sacrifices, to implore God’s mercy during these difficult days, the circular states.

The use of the confessional should be avoided for the celebration of the Sacrament of Reconciliation. The Sacrament of Reconciliation should be celebrated in an appropriate space, which is not closed and which will facilitate the keeping of a certain distance (not less than

one metre) between the priest and the penitent.

Priests are not to deny the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick and the Viaticum, whenever requested. However, the priest should sanitise his hands before and after touching the recipient and take other precautionary measures. Such celebrations should avoid the gathering of many persons.

Baptisms are to be celebrated taking the necessary sanitary precautions and with the participation of close family members only, provided they do not show symptoms of the disease or of a common cold. In case they, or even the godparents, show such symptoms, they are not to participate in the celebration.

Marriage celebrations with large attendance should be postponed to a safer time. Funerals are to be celebrated only with the participation of the minister and of close family members, who are to take the necessary precautions. On the occasion of deaths, gatherings in the house of the deceased are to be avoided. Masses for the dead, with the participation of a large congregation are to be rescheduled to a safer time.

The circular states that the above instructions are in addition to those issued by the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India on March 10 and endorsed on March 14.