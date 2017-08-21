Church-backed CSJP rubbishes police desecration probe

NT NETWORK

Rubbishing the police investigation in the series of desecrations of Catholic religious structures in the month of June and July earlier this year, including the arrest of Francis Pereira in this connection, the Fact Finding Committee appointed by the Church-backed Council for Social Justice and Peace (CSJP), on Monday demanded constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of either the High Court or Supreme Court to “dig out conspiracy behind these acts, if any.”

The committee also released a report of its findings titled ‘The saga of desecration of crosses in Goa’. Director of Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS) Irfan Engineer, who is one of the members of the committee, addressing a press conference at Institute Piedade said that the committee will be submitting its demand to the police and human rights agencies and, if necessary, take a call on approaching the court of law through a Private Interest Litigation (PIL). When asked if the release of the report has been deliberately timed with the August 23 by-elections for Panaji and Valpoi constituencies, Engineer said that such a thing is totally unintentional. “We have been working for more than a month on this report, and as soon as it was ready, we decided to release it,” he added, maintaining that the committee is a “non-political body.” The two other members of this 5-member committee Fr Savio Fernandes, executive secretary of CSJP, and Ranjan Solomon, a social activist and CSJP associate were also present on the occasion.

“We don’t find any substance in police arresting a lone man in connection with these incidents, as they are not work of a single individual,” Engineer stated, adding that the desecrations continued even after the arrest of Pereira, and the government had to arrest another person from Jharkhand. “And it was an interesting coincidence to observe that both the accused persons were declared mad,” he said, retorting that the committee finds it amusing to note that two mad people have descended on Goa and started demolishing Catholic religious structures. Speaking further, Engineer said that the police have displayed its incompetence in handling the case and therefore, the committee can no more trust police. “The incidents of desecration of Catholic structures have resulted in progressive pushing towards communal polarisation,” he observed, alleging that “Certain communal forces, some of such organisations and dispensations are trying to cover up crimes of somebody, who are raising their heads in Goa.”

The report observes that altogether 61 Catholic sites were desecrated between June 19 and July 27, including 40 in Curchorem, 12 in Madkai, 3 in Curtorim, 2 each in Chandor and Loutolim, and one each in Margao and Chimbel. The report concludes that there is a definite pattern to the incidents of desecration, and pointed out that the hate propaganda by Sanatan Sanstha as well as use of hatred by the upper castes against the Christians and Muslims to “perpetuate their hierarchy and grip on power”, could be responsible for the desecration acts. It further observes that the committee found the action of the state and the police wanting on multiple fronts, with people of Goa having lost their faith in the police.

The report recommends constitution of a SIT under the judiciary for impartial investigation; legal action against hate speeches made at the Hindu Conclave, earlier this year under sections of the Indian Penal Code; sustained campaign by civil society against communal forces to compel the government to perform its Constitutional obligation; and political mobilisation of the marginalised by all progressive democratic forces. “The Church can reflect over its role in maintaining communal harmony,” the report recommends, adding, “It can evolve strategies to engage positively with the other marginalised faith communities to build trust and respect.”

The report was prepared after meeting elected representatives including Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar; legislators Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, and Ravi Naik; family members of the accused Francis Pereira; a newspaper editor; a literary personality, and so on.