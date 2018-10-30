Chuk Konnachi? – Tiatr Personality JP Pereira

Menino Jesus Kala Association, Chinchinim has released a new tiatr written by Fr Doel Dias and directed by Avinash Chari. The pain and loneliness of orphans and deserted children is depicted with a wonderful, feel-good twist in the end.

Students have gathered outside the college canteen and are discussing various events and having fun. Ivy enters; she is an intelligent girl who also sings well. She is an orphan and lives with other deserted and orphaned kids in a foster home. The others ask Ivy to buy tea for them but she refuses. Then they ask her to sing. Although they meant to rag her, they are surprised by her lovely voice and befriend her. They convince her to take part in the soon to be held singing competition.

Math professor, Antonio is surprised at Ivy’s percentage and marks in the previous exams. He feels she is very intelligent and takes her under his wings as his protégé. Ivy longs for her parents and her greatest wish is to meet them. The nun at the orphanage is kind and loving, so are the other kids, the cook and the driver. Yet there is something missing in Ivy’s life.

Watch this tiatr to know the final twist and the feelings of children abandoned and orphaned.

The script has many messages and is very well directed. Moving at a leisurely pace, the acts are very convincing and convey the required message. The costumes are also nice. The set is mounted on five revolving stages, and looks good and very unique. There is a quick change from the college campus to the orphanage and good use is made of the entire set. Saldanha and his team deserve appreciation for creating this set which is designed by Frazer Dias. The light effects by Avinash Chari are just right.

Ivy Pereira heads the cast with a wonderful act of the vulnerable orphan, searching for her parents. She also displays plenty of guts in difficult situations. Rupesh Jogle as the professor is aptly cast and does full justice to the role. Natasha Noronha is the pleasant and caring nun who plays the violin too. Sebastiana as the mother is aptly cast. Malita, Ninotchka, Suzeta, Prenoy, Preston, Lenny, Simran and Vilton act well as students. Cema Pereira as the cook and Fr Doel as the driver add good clean humour to the serious story. The three kids Evril, Crizaila and Daniel impress with their acting skills.

Senon de Souza leads the band. The songs have religious messages. The choral renditions have been arranged well. Deepthi Coutinho, Ruchita Gomes, Yulene Souza, Yelsten Souza, Suzeta Pereira, Magris Souza, Magnel souza, Joann Sequeira, Divina Fernandes,Chriselle Mendes, Crizaila Fernandes, Malita Fernandes, Sebastiana Goes, Natasha Noronha, Brian DSouza, Jeffrey Viegas, Gabriel Fernandes, Alister Fernandes, Luis Coutinho, Fr Benjamin Victoria, Fr Benny Costa, Fr Bolmax Pereira and Fr Doel Dias render various songs in style. But the pick is the trio on the Saints. This is one show that shouldn’t be missed.