Christmas: A magical time for all

There is no denying that Christmas is a special time of the year for many. There are those who hate it and say it has become too commercial but everyone loves the festivities, especially in Goa when the entire state seems to come alive. NT KURIOCITY interacted with some youngsters to find out what makes it such a wonderful season for them.

Maria Fernandes|NT Kuriocity

Christmas is a festival that cuts across barriers and spills over into the streets for all to participate. Streets, lanes and by lanes don the festive colours of celebration and the festive fervour engulfs everyone. It’s not just the locals and expats who are out celebrating but tourists from across the globe who make it a point to be in Goa to be a part of the festivities. In fact visiting the state during December is on the bucket list of many Indian travellers!

Coming home

“Every year my dad makes it a point that we are in Goa for Christmas and truthfully I can’t think of a better place to celebrate this family festival. Besides my grandparents, my uncles, aunts and cousins all look forward to our arrival and the countdown for me starts from December 1,” says 17-year old Rebecca Carvalho a resident of Dubai. 19-year-old Mark Rocha cannot make it every year for Christmas and says: “In Canada we do have fun but it is nothing compared to Goa. Here it is a different feeling all together. I suppose it is the family element and to add to it are all the festivities that make coming home to Goa for Christmas so unique.” “Most of my cousins from Australia, Qatar, UK and America come down for Christmas and for me that makes it very special,” says Gayle Coutinho from Cuncolim and adds, “The family parties and exchanging gifts are also something that I look forward to.”

Exchanging gifts

“In our family exchanging gifts has been a tradition and all the children in the family get something from the adults. The excitement of opening your gifts is what I find so wonderful,” says Diana Almeida. “Going shopping for gifts during this season really gets me in the Christmas mood. In our friend circle we have Secret Santa and we pick names as to whom we will be giving a gift to and then on the day we have our party we exchange gifts. The secrecy adds to the excitement,” adds Krystal Fernandes. 20-year-old Tristan Ferrao no longer exchanges gifts but says: “I remember in school we use to follow the tradition of exchanging gifts and it was fun! There was this one time I got a T-shirt as a gift and I hated the colour and was really upset.” He adds laughing, “To make me feel better my mom gave me two gifts on Christmas day and I was thrilled and forgave my classmate who had made the blunder. Also the lunch that followed made me forget everything.”

Lip-smacking goodies

Food has always been central to Goan culture and what better time to put out the goodies than Christmas! “A feast fit for a king, is what my mum prepares on Christmas day. The lavish spread is such an integral part of the celebrations and it is one of the aspects that make it so special for me. Sorpotel, sannas, pulao, beef roast, chicken curry, roast chicken stuffed with chorizo and beef roulade are some of the dishes that our table is laden with. My mum’s cooking is legendary and the entire family meets at my place for lunch on Christmas day,” says Nigel Britto. Bellmira Costa says the food no doubt is amazing but the sweet-making is what she finds memorable. “When we are making sweets like kulkuls or neuris, the entire family along with some cousins and neighbours get involved. The time is so special with everyone getting together, joking and laughing and of course eating, I wait eagerly every year for Christmas,” she adds. Mielle Gonsalves agrees wholeheartedly and says: “My aunt takes orders for sweets and I love to go over and help. The aromas that waft from her kitchen as she makes plum cakes, perad, dodol, bolinhas, coconut toffee and other mouth-watering treats, I associate only with Christmas time. It is truly a time for amazing food and family.” Rose Thomas originally from Kerala also looks forward to delights like vattayappam, avloseunda and achappam, also known as roce or rosette cookies and says: “On Christmas day we go to my grandma’s place and these sweets always adorn the table and are a feast for us all. Christmas without these goodies and the other scrumptious dishes just wouldn’t be the same.”

Decorations galore

Christmas trees, stars, buntings, twinkling lights, Santas in all shapes and sizes, baubles, tinsel and glitter… even if you are a self confessed Scrooge, these can have a gooey effect on you. Fairy lights and a spray of tinsel can turn even the gloomiest room into a festive haven which is just one of the many things that make Christmas special. “Our home is literally decorated and lit up like a mall but I just love it! Putting up the decorations with my brothers and sister is a family tradition while my mum prepares the Christmas goodies. Of course we all help her but the decorations start first,” says Margaret Lopes with a grin. Bryan Pires believes that decorations are an intrinsic part of the season and add to the festivities. “Just setting up the Christmas tree and decorating the house which for us begins in the second week of December, gets us all in the festive spirit. This may sound clichéd but it actually gets me into the spirit of giving and makes me feel kinder and more generous.” On similar lines, Renzee Pinto finds the crib-making very spiritual. “We have space outside our house and we make our crib at least two weeks in advance with all of us getting involved. There is something about it along with the carols that make me feel the magic of Christmas come alive.”

Carol singing

Christmas carols symbolise everything that Christmas stands for and as carollers move from home to home or building to building or are simply stationery, hearing them sing ‘Silent Night’ the joyful spirit seeps in. “From the time I was little, carol-singing was something we all took part in. Even today, we go carol singing in our vicinity in a hired tempo. It is so much fun and I can’t help but feel Christmassy,” says Charlotte Braganza. Neshca Monteiro doesn’t go carolling but begins the season listening to carols. “I start putting on Christmas carols from the beginning of December and just listening to them I get into the Christmas mood. There is something about them which I cannot explain, which makes me feel nostalgic especially when I hear Jim Reeves. He was my dad’s favourite and since dad is no more it just makes me very emotional,” she adds.

Parties and dances

The highlight of the day and the season for most youngsters is the party or dance. The season brings out the party spirit in many and even those who don’t normally party, are in a mood to socialise or shake a leg. Either with friends or family the Christmas dance heightens the festive spirit. “I don’t normally go partying or clubbing but Christmas is different. I not only go for a show with my friends but also with my family during the Christmas week,” says Cheyenne Ferrao. Calvin Barretto too believes that Christmas is time for family and adds, “There is nothing like a family get-together and every Christmas evening we gather at my cousin’s place for dinner. Music and dancing is all part of the evening and what I like most is dancing with my aunts and grandma and cousins. Christmas for me is a time like no other.”

Christmas is definitely a magical time, a time for family, friends, joy and laughter. No matter what you find special about it, there is always something for everyone. And here’s wishing you all “have yourself a merry little Christmas!”

