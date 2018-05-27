Chodankar hits out at govt over failure to address mining crisis

PANAJI: As the plea of appointing a new leader to lead the state has not been attended by Governor Mridula Sinha, the Congress Party on Saturday resorted to a demonstration at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Old Goa to mark the 100th day of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s absence in the State.

“The state administration has gone for a toss. The state is in crisis and the chief minister is absent for the last 100 days, hence at the statue of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi we are singing patriotic songs and praying to him to enlighten the BJP and its leadership to appoint a new leader to lead the state,” said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president, Girish Chodankar.

He said that the administration in the absence of the Chief Minister who is undergoing treatment in the US has failed to address burning issues of the state including the ongoing mining crisis.

Mandrem MLA Dayanand Sopte, St Andre MLA Francisco Silveira, Santa Cruz MLA Antonio Fernandes, Goa Mahila Congress president Pratima Coutinho, office bearers along with party workers held an hour-long dharna at the Mahatma Gandhi circle.

“Forget about the major issues and decisions the three-member Cabinet Advisory Committee which is said to be running the Goa government has failed to address minor issues of roads which poses threat to human life,” said Francisco Silveira giving an example of an accident that occurred on Agacaim bypass road where work of new bridge and six-lane highway is being carried out.

He threatened the Public Works Department to block the highway if they failed to put rumble strips by May 30.

“I will block the road along with the people from my constituency and also we will ask the people of Santa Cruz, and the Santa Cruz MLA to join us,” he warned.

Meanwhile, a group of South Goa Congress Committee members along with the president Joe Dias and block presidents gathered along the Opinion Poll square in Margao shouting slogans and holding banners as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes four years in power on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Dias said the protest was a last minute call but the issue was one of importance. “Our central leaders have told us to observe this day as Vishwasghat day and we managed to mobilise our committee members and block presidents to come for this protest. Modi is a liar and the perfect example is what recently happened in Karnataka” he said.

Also present for the protest were ex-president of the South Goa District Congress Committee Subash Faldessai who said that Modi’s promises from providing jobs to bringing back black money has all failed.