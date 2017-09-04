Chinchinim PHC cries for new lease of life

Tuesday , 5 September 2017
Posted by: nt September 5, 2017 in Goa News

JOAO SOUSA M | NT

 

CHINCHINIM

The primary health centre at Chinchinim  is crying out for attention of the state government as  the centre  grossly   lacks in basic facilities  and medical personnel,   and only one medical officer holds the fort.

Everyday at least 100 patients  visit the Chinchinim primary health centre for general healthcare procedures, while  several other people visit it for laboratory tests and other purposes.

The PHC  caters to the villages of Sarzora, Assolna, Cavelossim and Varca.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Chinchinim sarpanch Florry Pereira rued  about  the lack of facilities at the centre.

“We do not have a doctor round-the-clock at the  PHC, which  does not function  after lunch, and  people suffer due to the dearth of an ambulance…,”  she said.

Pressing for round-the clock healthcare services, the sarpanch said that the panchayat has proposed that the PHC be upgraded into a full-fledged  hospital.

Local MLA and former minister for water resources Filipe Neri Rodrigues said that once the panchayat  forwards its resolution on converting the PHC into a hospital he will surely place it before the government.

“During the last assembly session, I had raised a query in the House about any proposal on upgrading the health centre. The  Health Minister had categorically ruled out upgradation of the health centre,” he said.

Replying to a supplementary question, the Health Minister had stated that the government will focus on completing work on the district  hospital in Margao, Rodrigues said adding that there is no proposal to upgrade the PHC.

When this reporter visited the Chinchinim PHC he found that the healthcare   facility was heavily crowded, and patients spilled out of the building and medical personnel and a lone doctor were trying their best to deliver services.

The situation improved slightly after a doctor from the Assolna sub-health centre visited the PHC to assist the medical officer.

Sources said the average patient outflow has been around 80-100, which  sometimes goes up to 130.

In the afternoon, the PHC doctor  has also to hold ‘OPDs’ at Sarzora, Cavelossim and Varca, and has to visit rural medical dispensary at Carmona on certain days of the week.

The medical officer said that they are trying their best to reach out to the patients not only at Chinchinim but also in other villages coming under the primary health centre.

When asked whether the government is aware of the situation, he said, “We send our monthly reports.”

On the non-functional dentistry wing, he said that a dentist of the Balli primary health centre had been posted but was withdrawn during the elections.

Thankfully, the patients and villagers empathised with the medical personnel.

C Dias, a patient, said,   “We have no complaints against the overloaded doctor…  But we do need medical care round-the-clock as all the people cannot afford a private doctor.”

But president of the NGO ‘Citizens of Chinchinim’  Michael Benny D’Costa picked holes in the  newly-constructed primary health centre and emphasised on improvement in healthcare services.

 

