Chinchinim PHC cries for new lease of life

JOAO SOUSA M | NT

CHINCHINIM

The primary health centre at Chinchinim is crying out for attention of the state government as the centre grossly lacks in basic facilities and medical personnel, and only one medical officer holds the fort.

Everyday at least 100 patients visit the Chinchinim primary health centre for general healthcare procedures, while several other people visit it for laboratory tests and other purposes.

The PHC caters to the villages of Sarzora, Assolna, Cavelossim and Varca.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Chinchinim sarpanch Florry Pereira rued about the lack of facilities at the centre.

“We do not have a doctor round-the-clock at the PHC, which does not function after lunch, and people suffer due to the dearth of an ambulance…,” she said.

Pressing for round-the clock healthcare services, the sarpanch said that the panchayat has proposed that the PHC be upgraded into a full-fledged hospital.

Local MLA and former minister for water resources Filipe Neri Rodrigues said that once the panchayat forwards its resolution on converting the PHC into a hospital he will surely place it before the government.

“During the last assembly session, I had raised a query in the House about any proposal on upgrading the health centre. The Health Minister had categorically ruled out upgradation of the health centre,” he said.

Replying to a supplementary question, the Health Minister had stated that the government will focus on completing work on the district hospital in Margao, Rodrigues said adding that there is no proposal to upgrade the PHC.

When this reporter visited the Chinchinim PHC he found that the healthcare facility was heavily crowded, and patients spilled out of the building and medical personnel and a lone doctor were trying their best to deliver services.

The situation improved slightly after a doctor from the Assolna sub-health centre visited the PHC to assist the medical officer.

Sources said the average patient outflow has been around 80-100, which sometimes goes up to 130.

In the afternoon, the PHC doctor has also to hold ‘OPDs’ at Sarzora, Cavelossim and Varca, and has to visit rural medical dispensary at Carmona on certain days of the week.

The medical officer said that they are trying their best to reach out to the patients not only at Chinchinim but also in other villages coming under the primary health centre.

When asked whether the government is aware of the situation, he said, “We send our monthly reports.”

On the non-functional dentistry wing, he said that a dentist of the Balli primary health centre had been posted but was withdrawn during the elections.

Thankfully, the patients and villagers empathised with the medical personnel.

C Dias, a patient, said, “We have no complaints against the overloaded doctor… But we do need medical care round-the-clock as all the people cannot afford a private doctor.”

But president of the NGO ‘Citizens of Chinchinim’ Michael Benny D’Costa picked holes in the newly-constructed primary health centre and emphasised on improvement in healthcare services.