Chinchinim junction a deathtrap: villagers

MARGAO: Villagers of Chinchinim have demanded that the PWD take steps to ensure safety of road users at the Chinchinim junction as bushes have overgrown there.

The villagers pointed out that the road dividers have become dangerous as the PWD has failed to maintain the junction and the overgrown bushes are blocking visibility of motorists particularly of the fast-moving vehicles.

They pointed out that the matter was brought to the notice of authorities including Cuncolim police who stand at the junction to book traffic violators, but have failed to take action over the overgrown bushes.

“The people cutting the national highway cannot see oncoming vehicles from Cuncolim side due to the bushes which have overgrown hence judging the speed of the oncoming vehicles is difficult as a result there have been several accidents,” a villager said.

They pointed out that several lives have already been lost at the junction but the authorities are paying no need while pointing out to a signboard which has faded away due to the elements of nature.

However, PWD officials blamed the motorists for negligence pointing out that they should stop and then proceed and they cannot blame the PWD for the accidents.