Chinchinim farmers foil bid to carry out filling of low lying fields

Margao: Farmers and alert residents of Chinchinim on Tuesday foiled a bid to carry out illegal filling of low lying fields opposite to the football ground at Chinchinim.

The villagers’ later reported the illegal filling to the flying squad who carried out an inspection.

Residents said that the villagers noticed trucks loaded with mud being dumped on the edge of the low-lying fields in the wee hours. They informed that they noticed some suspicious activities for the last couple of days but were not aware of who were involved.

The villagers later decided to call the flying squad to prevent any further dumping of mud into the fields. The flying squad along with representatives of Cuncolim police station inspected the site to take stalk of the situation.

The villagers demanded that stern action be taken against the unknown person or persons involved as in the past there have been attempts to illegally reclaim the low-lying fields.