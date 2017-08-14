China-made trawler engines polluting sea

JOAO SOUSA M | NT

NAVELIM

Even as there are stringent emission norms for vehicular traffic on the roads, with the courts intervening time and again to control air pollution, the fisheries department has no mechanism to monitor emissions by trawlers.

There are over 1,500 trawlers registered with the directorate of fisheries in the state and the diesel-run engines of these trawlers, which are provided diesel at a subsidised rate, do not come under the ambit of pollution norms.

Highly placed sources in the know, requesting anonymity, said that while the engines used in the trawlers are mostly imported from China, the fisheries department has no mechanism in place to monitor the emission norms of these engines.

The sources said that nobody knows as to which emission standards the engines meet; even the dealers are not aware of the emission norms of the engines. The sources said that there is a high possibility of the trawler engines not meeting the international standards of emission. These trawlers are making their entry into the Indian fishing industry due to the loopholes in the Fishing Act, as there are no proper guidelines and monitoring systems. Speaking to this daily, director of the fisheries department Shamila Monteiro said that the trawlers do not come under the ambit of emission norms and the department is not keeping a check on the same, as there is no provision under the Fishing Act.

Replying to a question on high-powered engines being used for fishing, she said that the trawlers have to obtain a fitness certificate or seaworthy certificate through the Captain of Ports. She said that there is no provision under the Act to curtail the power of engines above 300 BHP.

On bull-trawling, Monteiro said that the department is keeping a check on LED lights being used for fishing and bull-trawling, by conducting regular patrolling. She also said that the coastal police and Coast Guard have been directed to ensure that the ban is implemented strictly.